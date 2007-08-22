News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

.
As the title here suggests, bluegrass specialists Love Canon turn in a set of covers with Cover Story, beginning with an instrumental take on Billy Joel's "Prelude (Angry Young Man)." Everyone in the five-piece band sings though, and lead vocalist Jesse Harper gets lots of backup harmony from the band on a romp through Howard Jones's "Things Can Only Get Better" that also features the much-in-demand fiddle player Alex Hargreaves. Highlights include a take on the Bee Gees-penned Kenny Rogers/Dolly Parton hit "Islands in the Stream" with Lauren Balthrop guesting on vocals, the surprising choice of Depeche Mode's "Enjoy the Silence" and a version of R.E.M.'s "Driver 8" with Keller Williams on lead vocals. Sam Wilson, Jerry Douglas and Aoife O'Donovan are among numerous other guests on this fine offering that also covers Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, Squeeze and Mr. Mister.

Click the cover to get your copy:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup- Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates- Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy- more

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert- Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance- Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'- more

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration- Rush Members To Make Special Appearance- Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song

The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Black Sabbath Receiving Hometown Honor Next Month

Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Videos

Def Leppard Recap Hysteria + More Tour

Meshuggah Announce Limited Edition Reissues

Mastodon Release Latest Emperor Of Sand tour video Series Clip

Bob Mould Previews New Album With Berlin DocuVideo

The War On Drugs' Adam Granduciel Featured In String Theory

Ronnie Reno Retiring From Music After Over 60 Years

Bravo Delta Release 'Unbreakable' Video

Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy Episode Previewed

Linkin Park Star Reactions To Mark Morton's Chester Bennington Collaboration

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.