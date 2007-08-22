Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade
As the title here suggests, bluegrass specialists Love Canon turn in a set of covers with Cover Story, beginning with an instrumental take on Billy Joel's "Prelude (Angry Young Man)." Everyone in the five-piece band sings though, and lead vocalist Jesse Harper gets lots of backup harmony from the band on a romp through Howard Jones's "Things Can Only Get Better" that also features the much-in-demand fiddle player Alex Hargreaves. Highlights include a take on the Bee Gees-penned Kenny Rogers/Dolly Parton hit "Islands in the Stream" with Lauren Balthrop guesting on vocals, the surprising choice of Depeche Mode's "Enjoy the Silence" and a version of R.E.M.'s "Driver 8" with Keller Williams on lead vocals. Sam Wilson, Jerry Douglas and Aoife O'Donovan are among numerous other guests on this fine offering that also covers Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, Squeeze and Mr. Mister.
Click the cover to get your copy:
Share this article