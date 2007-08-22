Keys of Mine is an album of pop songs. Some rock a bit, like "Paradise Café," while others follow more of a jazzy groove. Bash has obviously been inspired by a few modern-day jam bands. Fortunately, he doesn't pick up many of their annoying habits. For instance, you can hear a link between Bash and Dave Matthews Band does, but you won't hear any of those annoying Matthews vocal ticks. In fact, the way Bash's vocal hits high notes during "Forever Like Asleep," nicely reminds one of Coldplay.

The world can be thankful Bash made that switch from violin to guitar because Keys of Mine reveal wonderful fruit of that labor.