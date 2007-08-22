Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied
It's been a long time since Glasmire was playing in Greenwich Village and rubbing shoulders with the likes of Suzanne Vega and the late Jesse Winchester, but listeners will notice a long familiar sound to many of his songs. The singer, songwriter and acoustic guitarist has a penchant for the mellow country rock sound as popularized by the Eagles, full of harmony and dolled up with the occasional banjo, mandolin or fiddle part. The title cut is a love song and so is "Without You" but they're done in two different styles; "Can't Be Denied" is upbeat and buoyant while "Without You" is more intimate, like the sweet nothings that one whispers to a lover. And while the tenor of the album overall is similarly reverential, Glasmire also sounds great on the ominous "Borderline," a tale of drinking, gambling and homicide.
