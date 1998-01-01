Weinacht is the Marmalakes guitarist and songwriter while Halpern plays drums and handles production. Both sing, with Weinacht handling most of the lead vocals. The band plays indie rock and the selection on Please Don't Stop ranges from the delicate and introspective "New Sweden" to the rollicking "Milwaukee," an at-times psychedelic rocker complete with a mid-song false ending. "Canvases of Lakes" is a fairly quiet number that's highlighted with rich harmony vocals; the album-closing "Cancer Salute" also benefits from harmony vocals and the song is brighter than you might expect from a song with "cancer" in the title. That's a common trait throughout, and it is Weinacht's ability to sound plaintive over an upbeat melody that makes the songs of Please Don't Stop so endearing.

Please Don't Stop can be previewed at iTunes here and a video of Marmalakes performing album track "Not Gonna Control You" can be viewed here

Marmalakes is currently on tour and a complete list of dates is available on the band's Facebook page here