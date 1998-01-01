This project's best song is "Feed My Evolution." It rolls to a thumping, driving beat. It also incorporates the unusual combination of acoustic guitar and Hammond B3 organ. The organ part is mainly rhythmic at the beginning, but really opens up and lets it all out towards the end. It's a powerful, and powerfully moody song.

Opener, "The More You Say, The Less I Know," is the project's most country song. This is due to the folky acoustic guitar work that drives it. "Roll Down Your Window Slowly" plays out like a Southern rock song, complete with searing slide guitar. "Blatantly" is on the quieter side, with sweetly layered vocals.

Let it be known, Nashville's got soul, and Maxwell James is living proof.