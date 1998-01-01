Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks
It's going to be a summer full of music in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region as the Shawnee Bluff Vineyard has announced a rockin' concert line-up that runs through mid-October. Here's who'll be appearing.
June 1 - Gin Blossoms with Tonic and Vertical Horizon
June 8 - Diamond Rio
June 22 - Steve Earle and the Dukes
June 30 - Cam
July 7 - Sara Evans
July 28 - Survivor
Aug. 25 - Wynonna and the Big Noise
Sept. 7 - The Bellamy Brothers
Sept. 28 - The Oak Ridge Boys
Oct. 13 - Reverend Horton Heat
Most concerts are all-ages and there will be fireworks after each show.
Dining, lodging and of course plenty of wine is available at Shawnee Bluff Vineyard, which is located in Eldon, MO about a half hour outside of the state's capital, Jefferson City. For more information go here.
There is endless on-the-water and on shore fun to be had at the Lake of the Ozarks which has been voted the "Best Recreational Lake" in the U.S. by readers of USA Today. More information is here.