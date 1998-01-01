Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

June 1 - Gin Blossoms with Tonic and Vertical Horizon

June 8 - Diamond Rio

June 22 - Steve Earle and the Dukes

June 30 - Cam

July 7 - Sara Evans

July 28 - Survivor

Aug. 25 - Wynonna and the Big Noise

Sept. 7 - The Bellamy Brothers

Sept. 28 - The Oak Ridge Boys

Oct. 13 - Reverend Horton Heat

Most concerts are all-ages and there will be fireworks after each show.

Dining, lodging and of course plenty of wine is available at Shawnee Bluff Vineyard, which is located in Eldon, MO about a half hour outside of the state's capital, Jefferson City. For more information go here.

There is endless on-the-water and on shore fun to be had at the Lake of the Ozarks which has been voted the "Best Recreational Lake" in the U.S. by readers of USA Today. More information is here.