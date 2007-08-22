Monster Truck - True Rockers
Monster Truck must be burning nitro this time out as they come out careening down the rock and roll highway with "True Rocker," an anthem featuring Twisted Sister's Dee Snider who sings and gives a brief rock and roll sermon mid song.
"Thundertruck" boogies along like it's racing Motorhead, "Devil Don't Care" is a blues rocker complete with harmonica riffing and "Young City Hearts" is a Foo Fighters-recalling, radio ready standout.
The guys sound good slowed down too, as "Undone" features a smoldering guitar and organ-led music bed that vocalist Jon Harvey sings angst-y vocals over. The cut threatens to explode at any moment and you get the impression that the character that Harvey portrays in the song loses it after the song ends. Another solid effort from these true rockers.
