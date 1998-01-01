The effort begins with the swinging, horn-enhanced "I Hate to See You Go (But I Love to Watch You Walk Away)" and moves on to cuts like the slow and steamy "It'll Take Time to Get Used To," the '50s-informed "Tell Me Where I've Been (So I Don't Go There Anymore)" and the organ-driven shuffler "I Ain't Gonna Bath in the Kitchen Anymore."

The sole cover here is a nice take on Jesse Winchester's "Isn't That So" with Sonja Ball cooing sweet background vocals. Other guests include Rick Derringer, Amos Garret, David Wilcox and Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne. Get it here