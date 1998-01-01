Novagolde - Self-Titled
Novagolde creates progressive rock, which includes rocking guitars, spacey keyboards and vocals that hide a little bit toward the back of the mix. These busy tracks can sometimes overwhelm the listener, which can make it a little difficult to penetrate and decipher the exact the meanings of these songs. The group recognizes Radiohead as an influence, and this only makes sense, as Radiohead is one of today's brainiest bands.
One titled "Jail" includes spoken word sections. It's, perhaps, the most pop-y track from the collection, however. It features a bouncy groove that's danceable, without being particularly funky. Like all the other tracks, though, this arrangement is dense. There's a lot going on, and all this activity raises it above typical pop and rock music.
This music's complex nature makes it worth repeated plays. It may not be immediately familiar, but over time it becomes more comfortable and comforting. The musicianship is top-tier and the songs are well thought-out. So, dig in!
