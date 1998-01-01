One titled "Jail" includes spoken word sections. It's, perhaps, the most pop-y track from the collection, however. It features a bouncy groove that's danceable, without being particularly funky. Like all the other tracks, though, this arrangement is dense. There's a lot going on, and all this activity raises it above typical pop and rock music.

This music's complex nature makes it worth repeated plays. It may not be immediately familiar, but over time it becomes more comfortable and comforting. The musicianship is top-tier and the songs are well thought-out. So, dig in!