The line-up for the On the Blue Cruise is nothing short of spectacular for fans of classic rock. Joining Hayward will be '60s hit makers the Zombies, Dave Mason (Traffic, Fleetwood Mac), Steve Hackett (Genesis), Alan Parsons, Al Stewart ("Year of the Cat") and Wishbone Ash, which is led by guitarist and founding member Andy Powell. Also on the bill are POCO, Vanilla Fudge, Procul Harum, Rick Derringer, the Young Dubliners, Danny Seraphine's CTA featuring Bill Champlin and playing the music of Chicago, Jimi Hendrix tribute artist Randy Hansen, and The Orchestra, a group that features former members of ELO. Colin Blunstone of the Zombies will also perform a solo set. Hayward is expected to perform a sort of all-star set as he plans to have some of his friends in the other bands sit in as guests. Additional classic rock performers will be added to the line-up soon.

The On the Blue Cruise will take place aboard the Royal Caribbean ship Mariner of the Seas, which has two big music venues inside the ship. The Mariner of the Seas has recently undergone a $100 million makeover and it features tons of things for fans to do when they're not rocking out, including the Sky Pad, a bungee trampoline experience, the FlowRider surf simulator and the Perfect Storm waterslides.

Of course going ashore at the ports of call are a big part of the fun too; fans will be able to explore Nassau and Paradise Island in the Bahamas and Royal Caribbean's private island at Labadee, Haiti.

For more information about the On the Blue Cruise and to book a cabin go here

More information about Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is here