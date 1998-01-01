News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

On the Blue Cruise

.
Music cruise promoters On the Blue have kept fans happy over the years by producing ocean-bound music festivals including The Moody Blues Cruise, Cruise to the Edge featuring prog mainstays Yes, and cruises headlining Def Leppard and many other big acts. Now the company has announced the inaugural sailing of a cruise that name-checks their company, the On the Blue Cruise. Set to sail from Miami to Haiti and the Bahamas Feb. 10-15, 2019, the cruise will focus on classic rock acts and be hosted by Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues.

The line-up for the On the Blue Cruise is nothing short of spectacular for fans of classic rock. Joining Hayward will be '60s hit makers the Zombies, Dave Mason (Traffic, Fleetwood Mac), Steve Hackett (Genesis), Alan Parsons, Al Stewart ("Year of the Cat") and Wishbone Ash, which is led by guitarist and founding member Andy Powell. Also on the bill are POCO, Vanilla Fudge, Procul Harum, Rick Derringer, the Young Dubliners, Danny Seraphine's CTA featuring Bill Champlin and playing the music of Chicago, Jimi Hendrix tribute artist Randy Hansen, and The Orchestra, a group that features former members of ELO. Colin Blunstone of the Zombies will also perform a solo set. Hayward is expected to perform a sort of all-star set as he plans to have some of his friends in the other bands sit in as guests. Additional classic rock performers will be added to the line-up soon.

The On the Blue Cruise will take place aboard the Royal Caribbean ship Mariner of the Seas, which has two big music venues inside the ship. The Mariner of the Seas has recently undergone a $100 million makeover and it features tons of things for fans to do when they're not rocking out, including the Sky Pad, a bungee trampoline experience, the FlowRider surf simulator and the Perfect Storm waterslides.

Of course going ashore at the ports of call are a big part of the fun too; fans will be able to explore Nassau and Paradise Island in the Bahamas and Royal Caribbean's private island at Labadee, Haiti.

For more information about the On the Blue Cruise and to book a cabin go here

More information about Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is here

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.