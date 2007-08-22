One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

by Kevin Wierzbicki

.

There's more than one band working under the name One in the Chamber and so that there's no confusion, the outfit we're talking about here is the Toronto-based rock band fronted by lead singer Mike Biase. I've Got Something to Say… is a five-song EP, and the guys released a single and video for EP cut "Bills to Pay" earlier this year. The cut is alive with buzzing guitars (Biase and lead player Cecil Eugene) that wrap around Biase's vocals like razor wire, adding to the urgency of the words, which spill out in hooks that call for a sing-along. "Crooked Step" finds the guys grooving to a funky beat, "The Ballad of Captain Jack" rocks with a jazzy flourish and "Itchin Back" is a smoldering observation of a messed up woman teetering on the edge of no return. As for the title cut, it's a slow and funky number that slips into a speedy freak-out a couple times, not quite psychedelic but trippy nevertheless. Fresh, tight and always rocking, fans of heavy rock will enjoy these straight shooters. Click the cover to get your copy:

