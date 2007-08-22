Alcohol & Bad Decisions is not as serious as Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction, and is more about serious partying, than anything else. It is, however, filled with chugging guitar riffs, melodic choruses and songs you can remember and sing along. It likely won't knock Ed Sheeran off the top of the charts, but if you're looking for something to spare you from the radio's doldrums, this album just might do the trick.