Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

Psychocide's Alcohol & Bad Decisions is a little like a musical response to political correctness. One of this hard-rocking band's inspirations is Guns N' Roses, and Guns N' Roses' success story can also be traced back to an era when many music fans began to express nostalgia for rock music's rowdier days. The music being made on Guns N' Roses' Sunset Strip stomping grounds provided a messy, guitar-centric alternative to the tidy synth-pop that was then invading the airwaves. Although today's radio is mainly filled with pop (without the synth), there is once again a severe lack of Psychocide's brand of guitar roar.

Alcohol & Bad Decisions is not as serious as Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction, and is more about serious partying, than anything else. It is, however, filled with chugging guitar riffs, melodic choruses and songs you can remember and sing along. It likely won't knock Ed Sheeran off the top of the charts, but if you're looking for something to spare you from the radio's doldrums, this album just might do the trick.

