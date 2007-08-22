Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute
Originally released in 2004 as Spin the Bottle, this homage to KISS begins with a version of "Detroit Rock City" featuring Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) on lead vocals and Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake) on guitar. Similar all-star pairings abound; Tommy Shaw (Styx) rocks through "Love Gun" while Steve Lukather (Toto) shreds on guitar, Buzz Osborne (Melvins) sings "God of Thunder" with former KISS ax man Bruce Kulick handling guitar and Dug Pinnick (King's X) takes the mic on Ace Frehley's "Parasite" with Bob Kulick (W.A.S.P.) on guitar. Perhaps the most treasured of the cuts here will be "Shout it Out Loud" with the late Lemmy Kilmister on vocals, backed up by Jennifer Batten (Michael Jackson, Jeff Beck) on lead guitar, Bob Kulick on guitar and Samantha Maloney (Hole) on drums. Other luminaries bowing down here to the almighty KISS include Tim Bogert, Mark Slaughter, Robben Ford, Chris Jericho, Carmine Appice, Mike Porcaro, Page Hamilton, Gilby Clarke, C.C. Deville, Aynsley Dunbar, Robin McAuley and many others. To top it off, a bonus DVD featuring interviews with many of the participants is included in the package.
