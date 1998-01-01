News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Record Store Day Edition

.
For this special Record Store Day edition of On the Record Kevin listens to some vintage music from Corky Laing and friends, and wait until you find out who those friends are!

Pompeii - The Secret Sessions
Sometimes referred to as "the supergroup that never was," Pompeii was the brainchild of drummer Corky Laing of Mountain and The Secret Sessions was recorded over the period spanning 1976 through 1978 only to be shelved until now. You might wonder why, after 40-years, this previously-unreleased material is finally seeing the light of day. That question is answered when you consider that guest players on the record include Eric Clapton, Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople, Todd Rundgren, Mick Ronson and other big names. Hunter fans will find quite a treat here; Ian sings and plays keyboards on almost every track and handles lead vocals on "Easy Money" (the set also includes a 2017 re-recording of the song with Laing on lead vocals.) Knowing the guest players, this is one of those albums where part of the fun of a first listen is trying to spot the guests. If you cheat and look at the liner notes, that's okay too; you'll see that Ronson plays guitar and sings on most of the album, and so does bass man Felix Pappalardi. Clapton's guitar work is unmistakable on the southern rocker "On my Way to Georgia" where Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers adds sweet slide guitar. Rundgren appears on a couple of songs, most notably on the lengthy "The Outsider" where he plays organ and adds background vocals to the Hunter-penned tune. "Silent Movie" is bluesy and full of Rolling Stones-style swagger and features John Sebastian on harmonica, "I Hate Dancin'" finds the core band of Laing, Hunter, Ronson and Pappalardi veering into disco rock, and a cover of Billy Joe Shaver's "Lowdown Freedom" closes the record. So to address the question again as to why release the music now? Because there's good stuff here that will resonate with classic rocks fans and beyond. Also included is the newly recorded "Knock Me Over" which Laing recorded with his current band. Pompeii's The Secret Sessions releases on Record Store Day, April 21.

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.