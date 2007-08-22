Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window
Sporting a beard, dark glasses and a cowboy hat in the cover photo of Smoke Out the Window, Monroe looks a little Waylon-ish. Appropriately, many will consider his music, all wanderlust ("Good as Gone") dissipation ("Cocaine Cold & Whiskey Shakes") and dealin' with the Devil ("Stomp") as taking up the mantle of outlaw country. But Monroe shouldn't be pigeonholed; there's also a slinky blues number in "Rage," a tender love song in "Tempt Me" and some Little Feat-style funk rock in the album's title cut. This is one of those albums where a couple of listens will leave fans anxious to hear Monroe rip it up live on stage.
