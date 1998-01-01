Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul
A veteran of zydeco bands Double Clutchin' and Sean Ardoin + Zydecool, Sean Ardoin steps out here for a solo album that reflects not only his deep connection to Creole music but also his affection for rock and R&B, hence the album title Kreole Rock and Soul. The album starts with the rhythmic "Kick Rocks," a funky rocker that would not be out of place on a Lenny Kravitz album. "Kick rocks" is another way of saying "get lost," "buzz off" or something more profane, and while Ardoin is speaking to a lover in the song lyrics, the kick rocks notion could just as easily be applied to those who want to pigeonhole him musically. "In it for a Minute" is zydeco-meets-soulful pop, "Keep on Moving" is a dance floor burner that boogies like crazy and "Abracadabra" is a cover of the Steve Miller hit that is as catchy and sing-along worthy as the original. Ardoin also cover the Cars' "Just What I Needed" and the song lives up to what Sean speaks on the song's intro, "Here's a little twist-up for you." With synths lurking in the background and a mid-song guitar solo the cut retains the flavor the Cars gave it, but the melody is reggae-fied and topped off with a Creole seasoning that makes it as flavorful as it is familiar. Through it all it is Ardoin's accordion playing and voice that makes the album so cohesive, even on the jazzy "Overdosed," which is about appreciating a lover, and on the accordion-less set closer, the tender piano ballad "You Complete Me."
Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul
Rating:
Share this article