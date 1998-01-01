September's Most Enticing Festivals

The Little C Music Festival - Sept. 14 and 15 - Canton, OH

The name of this festival derives from the fact that there was a time when Canton was referred to as "Little Chicago," hence "Little C." So don't let the "little" fool you; the festival has a big lineup of the most popular Canton-area and regional bands, including festival curators Hey Monea, plus national acts like Nashville's Steve Everett. Also set to perform are soulful rockers White Buffalo Woman, who recently released an album called Foolish Hearts, New York's Anna Rose, Kent, Ohio's Other Voices and Canton's own Scott Paris & the Assorted Vagabonds. Also on the bill are the Currys, Keaton Simons, the Woovs, Dean James & the Treatment, Pat Masalko, Ohio Weather Band, Josh Ferro and Ryno. Canton also has the Canton Music Block (on Cleveland Ave. downtown) with live music venues that'll be jumping all weekend long. The festival takes place on multiple stages in downtown Canton. For more Little C Music Festival information go here and for the scoop on other fun things to do in Canton go here.



Medicine Stone - Sept. 20-22 - Tahlequah, OK

This "red dirt" music festival is personally curated by red dirt mainstays Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Boland and they've come up with a doozy of a lineup for this sixth edition of the event. Of course Turnpike Troubadours and Boland and his band the Stragglers will perform; also on the roster are Cody Canada & the Departed, the Toadies, Shooter Jennings, the Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Reckless Kelly, Jamie Lin Wilson, Red Shahan, Micky & the Motorcars and many others. The festival takes place at Diamondhead Resort in Tahlequah and this year the promoters have added 30 acres of landscape for campers as well as two additional prime camping areas. The festival grounds are right on the Illinois River; Tahlequah is about 60 miles outside of Tulsa. For more information visit medicinestoneok.com.

Irvine Global Village Festival - Sept. 22 - Irvine, CA

Taking place in Irvine's Orange County Great Park, here's a chance to experience culture from the world over through music and dance, food, an international marketplace and more. Performers will include the Mainstreet German Trio, Mariachi Voces de Jalisco, Mei-Ling Lee Chinese Dance Group, Mumbai Madness, Tlecoatl Aztec dancers and drummer from Mexico, Xorotroptzi Bulgarian Dance Group, Lisa Haley & the Zydekats, Irvine Korean Line Dance Group, Brian Young & the Blues Station, African Kikundi Drummers and a dozen others. Food vendors will be serving up cuisine of Thailand, India, Indonesia, Peru, Argentina, Sudan, Mexico, Bolivia and other countries, and yes there'll be plenty of American food on hand too. The vendor marketplace will be similarly diverse and there'll also be chances to explore cultural exhibits focusing on Tamil, Filipino, Vietnamese, Kurdish, Pakistani, Palestinian, Japanese, Israeli, Puerto Rican and many other cultures. There'll be a world's religions tent, a kid's village and interactive dance demonstrations as well. For more information on the Irvine Global Village Festival go here and for information on other fun things to do in Irvine go here.

Roots N Blues N BBQ Music Festival - Sept. 28-30 - Columbia, MO

Fans have been hungry for Columbia's annual food and roots music blowout ever since last year's event wrapped up, and now it's time to be fed! The festival will once again feature two stages set up in Columbia's expansive Stephens Lake Park and they'll resound with some of the country's top Americana and blues-oriented acts like the Avett Brothers, Taj Mahal, Keb' Mo', Son Volt, Lake Street Dive, Sturgill Simpson, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Greensky Bluegrass and the Mavericks. And as they say on TV, "wait, there's more!" The stellar lineup continues with the likes of Amanda Shires, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Margo Price, Los Lobos, Dale Watson, Samantha Fish, Ha Ha Tonka, Israel Nash, Kelly Willis, Valerie June, the Cactus Blossoms, Davy Knowles, Ben Miller Band, King Benny, the Mighty Pines and Blue Jay. As always, RNBNBBQ will showcase some of Columbia's homegrown talent, including the Kay Brothers, Broadway Blues, the Burney Sisters, Music Maker Blues Revue and the Norm Ruebling Band. Of course one of the other big stars that'll be on hand is the food. A line of food vendors stretches out in the space between stages and they'll be selling every type of BBQ that you can imagine (and some you wouldn't expect) with all the trimmings and along with lots of other types of food. The festival will once again be "cashless" this year; the RFID wristband that serves as your festival admission can be loaded up with funds before you head to the park. Free shuttles to the festival will run from various points throughout Columbia. For ticketing options and more Roots N Blues N BBQ Music Festival information go here and to find out what else is going on in Columbia and to plan a visit go here.