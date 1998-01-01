Sounds of the South Edition

Forecastle Festival - July 13-15 - Louisville, KY

This festival is now in its 16th year and once again the promoters have come up with an incredible and diverse lineup that will feature headliners Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse and Chris Stapleton, who is a Kentucky native. The fun takes place at Waterfront Park, right on the banks of the Ohio River, and some of the other acts who'll be sending cascades of notes out over the water will be Houndmouth, emo stalwarts Jimmy Eat World, The War on Drugs, Americana darling Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, T-Pain, Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile and the Violators. The food, drink and craft vendors on hand will all be representing the home state with Kentucky-based creations, and Kentucky bourbon will be showcased at the Forecastle Bourbon Lodge. To view the complete lineup of performers and see ticketing options, go here.

To plan your trip to Louisville go here.

Bragg Jam - July 27 and 28 - Macon, GA

The folks in Macon refer to this event as a "community festival and concert crawl" and that pretty well hits the nail on the head. Over the course of the festival's two days just about everyone will come out to see some of the 80 bands that'll perform at 20 venues throughout downtown Macon. The lineup is incredibly diverse and some of the bigger names appearing are Randall Bramblett, Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics, the Alabama-based country singer Riley Green, Blackfoot Gypsies, Wild Adriatic, singer/songwriter Savannah Conley and country singer Canaan Smith. Bragg Jam ticket info is here. Music fans will also find lots of music history in Macon, relating to the Allman Brothers, Little Richard, Capricorn Records and much more.

Find Macon visitor info here.

Jam in the Trees - Aug. 24 and 25 - Black Mountain, NC

This event takes place at the Pisgah Brewing Company, so you know there'll be plenty of good beer to go along with two days of Americana music. Shows will take place on two stages, one of which will be indoors, and feature acts like the Travelin' McCourys, Jerry Douglas, Shooter Jennings, Elizabeth Cook, Jim Lauderdale, Jane Kramer, Ganstagrass and the Stray Birds. Lauderdale will host an after-hours jam, guided brewery tours will be available and VIP experiences with many of the headliners can also be purchased. Black Mountain is located in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains just outside of Asheville. Find more Jam in the Trees info here.

For help in planning your trip to Asheville go here.