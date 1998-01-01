News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
The ladies of Southern Halo, sisters Natalia, Christina and Hannah Morris, are tuned in to two distinctly different musical worlds. Having grown up in Cleveland in the heart of Mississippi's Delta, the trio are steeped in the down-home styles of country and blues music that the area, often referred to as "the birthplace of America's music," is known for. And like most young women, they're very aware of what's getting play on the country and pop charts of today. The trio gives a shout-out to their home and their band name with "Southern Halo," a radio-ready cut with a bouncy melody, sweet harmonies and a charm as alluring as the southern girls they're singing about. Some Delta funk shines through on "My Girls and Me," "Missing Mississippi" is a slow and reflective cut about lost love, and "Hey Boy," with its banjo riffs and handclap-driven rhythm, becomes an easy sing-along with sassy lyrics like "Hey boy didn't your mama teach you how to treat a lady?" Natalia writes or co-writes most of the songs here and generally her lyrics are not so pointed; that's a giveaway that the hooky "Hey Boy" was written by a Nashville songwriting team. "Coming Home" is one of the cuts that Natalia wrote by herself and it is sugary and full of the hope, faith and love that comes along with looking forward to reuniting with a special someone. Southern Halo are definitely ready for their close-up, Just Like in the Movies. Get it here

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies
Rating:

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.