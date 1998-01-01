Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

by Kevin Wierzbicki

The ladies of Southern Halo, sisters Natalia, Christina and Hannah Morris, are tuned in to two distinctly different musical worlds. Having grown up in Cleveland in the heart of Mississippi's Delta, the trio are steeped in the down-home styles of country and blues music that the area, often referred to as "the birthplace of America's music," is known for. And like most young women, they're very aware of what's getting play on the country and pop charts of today. The trio gives a shout-out to their home and their band name with "Southern Halo," a radio-ready cut with a bouncy melody, sweet harmonies and a charm as alluring as the southern girls they're singing about. Some Delta funk shines through on "My Girls and Me," "Missing Mississippi" is a slow and reflective cut about lost love, and "Hey Boy," with its banjo riffs and handclap-driven rhythm, becomes an easy sing-along with sassy lyrics like "Hey boy didn't your mama teach you how to treat a lady?" Natalia writes or co-writes most of the songs here and generally her lyrics are not so pointed; that's a giveaway that the hooky "Hey Boy" was written by a Nashville songwriting team. "Coming Home" is one of the cuts that Natalia wrote by herself and it is sugary and full of the hope, faith and love that comes along with looking forward to reuniting with a special someone. Southern Halo are definitely ready for their close-up, Just Like in the Movies. Get it here

