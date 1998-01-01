Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Phoenix's favorite concert venue has a star-studded line-up on the way! Here are some of the upcoming shows coming to the Celebrity Theatre, Arizona's legendary theater in-the-round.

Dec. 14 - John Prine with John Paul White
Prine is one of the most-beloved folk/country/Americana singers in the country, revered for his intelligent lyrics in songs like the Vietnam war-era anti-drug cut "Sam Stone," his nod to pot use in the sing-along that is "Illegal Smile" and the country classic "Angel from Montgomery." After a lengthy hiatus, Prine has recently wowed fans and critics with the new release The Tree of Forgiveness. Opening act John Paul White has an amazing ongoing career too; the 4X GRAMMY Award winner is one half of the Civil Wars and he has a solo hit on his hands in the recent single "My Dreams Have All Come True."

Dec. 15 - The Brian Setzer Orchestra - 15th Anniversary Christmas Rocks! Tour
If you've ever seen Setzer perform any show in any setting, you know that his shows are always a party. The rockabilly star's music is made for dancing, and with that in mind Celebrity Theatre is removing the first three rows of seats to allow room for moving and grooving. The set list will be a mix of holiday tunes like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)'" and "Jingle Bells" along with Stray Cats favorites like "Rock This Town" and "Stray Cat Strut" and other surprise songs. Opening the show will be Lara Hope & the Arktones.

Jan. 11 and 12, 2019 - Styx
The intimate setting of Celebrity Theatre will make for an incredible place to see this classic rock band perform and hear their run of hit singles. "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)," "Lady," "Crystal Ball," "Miss America," "Rockin' the Paradise," "Too Much Time on My Hands," "Light Up," "The Grand Illusion," "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)" and of course "Come Sail Away" are some of the songs on the set list. And with back-to-back shows scheduled, why not see these superstars twice?

Jan. 19 and 20, 2019 - Franki Valli and the Four Seasons
Here's another chance to see a legendary performer twice if you so choose. Their story is told in the Broadway hit "Jersey Boys" but their story has not yet ended; Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are still going strong. Expect to hear classics like "Rag Doll," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Sherry," "Let's Hang On," "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" and of course, "Grease."

Jan. 25, 2019 - Kris Kristofferson & the Strangers
Here's a chance to see a show that likely will not be repeated after this tour ends; Kristofferson will be joined on stage by members of the Strangers, the back-up band for the late great Merle Haggard. So along with Kristofferson's own hits like "Me and Bobby McGee," "Help Me Make it Through the Night," "For the Good Times" and "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down," fans can expect to hear Haggard covers like "Okie from Muskogee," "Sing Me Back Home," "That's the Way Love Goes" and "I Think I'll Just Stay Here and Drink."

For a complete list of shows coming to Celebrity Theatre go here.

