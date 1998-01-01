News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stax '68: A Memphis Story

.
In retrospect 50 years on, and proof is found in the music within this 5-CD box set, it can be said that 1968 was a very good year for Stax Records, the legendary Memphis-based soul label. No one would have thought that at the time though. The entire country was shaken in 1968 by the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., an event that took place at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, a place where Stax artists often lodged and even wrote songs. Adding sting to the label's 1968 were the death of Stax artist Otis Redding in late 1967 and the defection of Stax artists Sam & Dave to Atlantic Records. Tellingly, "(Sittin' on) The Dock of the Bay" by Redding and "I Thank You" by Sam & Dave were the first two singles Stax released in '68, and they kick off this exhaustive compilation of every single, including B-sides, that the label released in the trying year. There are references to the rough year scattered throughout the 134 songs; Shirley Walton was in the studio working on the King dedication "Send Peace and Harmony Home" when King was assassinated; Staples Singers cut "Long Walk to D.C." is also a tribute to King. Eddie Floyd's funky and rocking "Big Bird" is about Floyd's attempt to get to Redding's funeral but some of the lyrics can be taken another way; "Open up the sky/'Cause I'm coming up to you/So send down your wings/And let 'em bring me to you." So the listener may or may not feel the pain of the times occasionally here; mostly though Stax '68: A Memphis Story is just a good romp through an awesome collection of songs. Because of the inclusion of the B-sides, even the biggest fans of Memphis soul may discover delightful treasures they didn't previously know, like "Don't Get Caught," Mabel John's sensuous tale of infidelity, Rufus Thomas's amusing "I Think I Made a Boo Boo" or the Jeanne & the Darlings cut "Hang Me Now." Stax was not in the habit of using throwaways as B-sides and all of the B's here make for an impressive set in their own right. All the stars of Stax 1968 are here: Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & the MG's, Bar-Kays, Albert King, Johnny Taylor, Carla Thomas, William Bell and Bobby Whitlock to name a few. Lesser-known groups like Kangaroo's, Ollie & the Nightingales, the Mad Lads, the Aardvarks and the Pop Corn Generation represent too. The set's packaging is stellar too, dolled-up with previously-unseen photos from the Stax archives, striking full color graphics for some of the year's albums and essays from Steve Greenberg and Andria Lisle with Robert Gordon. An included discography of the singles provides information on songwriters and the single's release date. Get it here.

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Responds To Medical Emergency Report- Iron Maiden Singer Slams Rock Hall- William Shatner And Iggy Pop Rock Christmas Classic- more

Greta Van Fleet Star Believes Rock Is An Endangered Species- Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour- Rush's 2112 Receive Polaris Music's Heritage Prize- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation

Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans Following Surgery

Greta Van Fleet Debuts On Top Of Album Chart

Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

Lamb Of God Hope To Deliver New Album For Christmas Next Year

Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole

Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows

Repentance Streaming Their First Official Single

Architects Release 'Modern Misery' Video

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Low' Video

Singled Out: The High Plains Drifters' Virginia

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.