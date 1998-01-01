News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory


by antiGuy

.
For this edition of TBT we go way back almost two decades to revisit antiGuy's look at the debut album from an a then up-and-coming band called Linkin Park. That album, "Hybrid Theory", would go on to sell 30 million copies (over 11 in the U.S. along).

I first heard about Linkin Park a couple months ago when the buzz was going on around music circles about their debut CD. Typically, a red warning light goes off in my head when I hear so much rambling going on before anyone had heard a single note. Vision of Christina Aguilara flashed through my mind. Remember her face plastered everywhere weeks before her "music" was heard. So it was with great skepticism that I approached this CD. The bar was high; my thinking going in was this CD had better blow my mind!

The verdict?

This is the rare case where the hype lives up to the reality. Hybrid Theory's 12 tracks fulfill the prophecy. Linkin Park has exploded into the forefront of the music world for good reason; the music is there!

Taking one part Deftones, one part Godsmack and another part Nine Inch Nails, Linkin Park creates a modern day hard rock, rapcore/hip-hop, and industrial hybrid much in the vain of Finger Eleven. They take the best parts of each of these genres and create an explosive mix of music that leaves the listener craving more.

Hybrid Theory is a textbook example of great production. Don Gilmore's magic hand blended the guitars, rhythm section and vocals perfectly, showcasing each without sacrificing the overall solidarity of the band.

Dueling vocalist Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda are this band's secret weapon. Powerful yet melodic, they show the Fred Durst' of the world how it really should be done. Brad Delson proves that powerchords can be used to good effect. And DJ Joseph Hahn doesn't over do it, providing a hip-hop undercurrent that shouldn't annoy traditional hard rock fan.

The bottom line here: Linkin Park takes the current hard rock movement to the next level. They should open doors to new fans, who had previously turned their back on the modern hard rock and it's offspring: rapcore, nu metal and post grunge industrial. You can ignore the hype all you want, but you can't ignore this band! Don't just take my word for it; listen to Linkin Park for yourself.

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory
Rating:

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.