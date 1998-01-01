Most fans probably purchased copies of Eye in the Sky on vinyl back in the day, and the Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition box set presents the work on vinyl as its centerpiece. Here however, the work is split into two platters with each side holding two or three songs; presented on 180-gram vinyl, these recordings are mastered at half speed and spin at 45 RPM. So masterpieces like the instrumental "Sirius," oft-heard at sporting events, the title cut, and additional hits "Psychobabble" and "You're Gonna Get Your Fingers Burned" jump from the speakers more vividly than ever before. The vinyl is packaged in a gatefold jacket.

While the vinyl is the centerpiece of the box set, lots more is included. A 60-page hard cover book includes an essay from Joel McIver, who has written best-selling books about Metallica, Black Sabbath and many others, along with an interview with Parsons, details of all the Eye in the Sky musicians, song lyrics, and notes taken during the album recording sessions by the late Eric Woolfson, who co-founded the Alan Parsons Project and served as songwriter and lyricist, producer, singer and pianist for the band. The book also holds lots of graphics including previously-unseen photos.

Three CDs and one Blu-ray disc are included. First is a CD holding the original album, enhanced with bonus cuts like a demo of "Sirius," a non-LP track called "The Naked Eye" and a classical re-working of the piece called "Eye Pieces," and a version of "Old and Wise" sung by Woolfson; the album version of the song was sung by Colin Blunstone. The second CD holds audio versions of Woolfson's songwriting diaries and the third CD features 18 previously-unreleased recordings that are single edits, alternate vocal takes, rough mixes and the like. Lastly the (audio) Blu-ray presents the original album in both a 5.1 Surround Sound mix and a Stereo HD version. The four discs are housed in the inside back cover of the book.

Rounding out the box set are an Eye in the Sky poster, a post card and a Flexi-disc sampler called An Eye Opener that replicates a promotional item from the original release and that holds four excerpts from the album. The Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary box set can be ordered here

The Alan Parsons Live Project is on tour through late June; find tour dates here

