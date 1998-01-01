The Killers Career Vinyl Box

It's been almost 15-years since the Killers burst onto the scene with their (three times platinum) debut album Hot Fuss with its big hit "Mr. Brightside," and certainly the time was right this year for this career-spanning vinyl collection. The band couldn't have picked a better title for their debut since fans would continue to make a fuss over the Killers to this very day. All of the albums in the box come with the graphics and inserts that they had as individual releases, so owners of the box will get Hot Fuss with an inner picture sleeve, Sam's Town in a gatefold jacket with credits insert, rarities disc Sawdust on two discs in a gatefold jacket and with credits insert (and featuring Lou Reed on "Tranquilize") and 2008's Day & Age with a two-sided poster and additional picture insert. Next up in the set chronologically is the 2-LP Live from the Royal Albert Hall which has never before been released on vinyl; the music within could previously only be had on the 2009 DVD of the same name. Housed in a gatefold jacket and with a picture insert, Live… finds the guys playing about half of their at the time current release Day & Age along with favorites like "Mr. Brightside" and an acoustic version of "Sam's Town." Rounding out the set are Battle Born, presented here on 2-LPs in a gatefold jacket with a poster insert, and most recent effort Wonderful Wonderful packaged in a gatefold jacket. The whole lot comes in a heavy duty cardboard slipcase with eye-catching cover graphics that nod to the Strip in the band's hometown of Las Vegas. Topping off the set is a very appropriate extra; a Killers turntable slip mat. Perhaps part of the reason that the Killers have been able to consistently hit the charts during their now lengthy career is that their line-up has remained constant: Brandon Flowers, Dave Kuening, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci.

