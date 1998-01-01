News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

.
Here's a various artists compilation that not only offers songs by beloved groups like the Lonesome River Band and the Grascals, it also is a benefit effort for the International Bluegrass Music Association trust fund, a charity that helps out bluegrass musicians who are in need. It is not coincidental that the collection's song titles all tie-in to the theme of helping out; Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver contribute "All the Good Things We Could Do," Balsam Range offers "We're All in This Together" and Sideline present the right-on-the-money "Their Hands Made the Music." The Grascals cut to the chase with their contribution too, a spirited take on the Beatles hit "Help!" Also appearing are Love Canon, Donna Ulisse, Darin & Brooke Aldridge and Chris Jones & the Night Drivers. The set closes with "Come See about Me" performed by an all-star aggregation comprised of artists featured on the compilation and additional bluegrass luminaries. Available Sept. 28.

