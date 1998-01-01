News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Many things may claim to be "wild and wooly," but we're going to tell you about a festival taking place in Idaho that really lives up to the description! And yes, there's music involved.

Trailing of the Sheep Festival - Oct. 10-14 - Ketchum/Sun Valley/Hailey ID

For 150-years or so in Idaho's sheep ranching country there's been the autumn tradition of moving sheep from where they graze in the summer to places more suitable to winter grazing, and that living history gave birth to a unique festival more than two decades ago. Now in its 22rd year, the Trailing of the Sheep Festival has grown to encompass five days of fun for the whole family. Some event highlights include the Authentic Sheep Folklife Fair which will feature Basque, Polish, Scottish and Peruvian music and dancers as well as sheepdog herding, sheep shearing demonstrations, sheep wagon displays, storytelling sessions and vendors selling wool products. Foodies will enjoy classes about cooking with Idaho lamb, and there'll also be a For the Love of Lamb Foodie Fest where attendees can feast on lamb and BBQ lamb. The Wool Fest will offer classes in knitting, spinning and felting as well as a fleece competition, exhibits and special lectures. The Championship Sheepdog Trials, where 50 border collies will compete for prizes will take place and the Trailing of the Sheep Parade will come marching down Ketchum's Main Street. And to top the whole thing off, food, drinks, live music and dancing will be on tap for those attending the Sheepherders Ball. For more information and a full schedule of events go here.

