Caribbean Food & Wine Festival - Nov. 1-4, 2018

Now in its eighth year, the Caribbean Food & Wine Festival is four days of gastronomic heaven. Taking place at various venues in Providenciales (the locals say "Provo"), the festival spotlights the creations of internationally renowned chefs and winemakers as well as the movers and shakers of the local cuisine scene. Among the culinary kingpins in attendance will be Shaun O'Neale, author of "My Modern American Table" and "MasterChef" season seven champion, and Andrew Pern, owner of the Michelin-starred Star Inn at Harmone in the U.K. On the libation side of things, David Ramey of Ramey Wine Cellars and Sidebar Cellars will be in attendance as will be Michael Stewart of California's Stewart Cellars and Geoffrey Bouilly of Meet Hennessy who'll be representing Veuve Clicquot champagne. A welcome dinner kicks things off on Nov. 1, Nov. 2 offers a "Women of Wine" luncheon in the afternoon and a "Gourmet Safari" dine around in the evening, Nov. 3 has a food and wine pairing in the late morning and "Dinner With the Stars" at the Grace Bay Club in the evening and the festival closes out on Sun. Nov. 4 with a champagne brunch. Admission to each event is sold separately and advance online booking is available; book your yummy adventure and find more information here

Turks & Caicos Conch Festival - Nov. 24, 2018

The conch (pronounced "konk") is an island delicacy and the main export of the Turks & Caicos, and attendees of this festival can taste conch salad, conch fritters, conch stew and other dishes. The festival, taking place in the Blue Hills area of Providenciales, is free to attend but those wishing to sample the food must purchase a "tasting pass." There will also be recipe contests, games and raffles. For more information go here

If you can't make it to the Turks & Caicos Islands for these festivals, never fear, there's always good food to be had on any given day. There's a Friday night fish fry at Bight Park where fresh caught fish and lobster are on the menu along with, of course, conch. And Providenciales has lots of restaurants offering local cuisine like curry goat, Guinness stew oxtails and green pepper-studded mac and cheese.

