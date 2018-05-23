U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour
Rob Grabowski caught U2 In The Act during their THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour stop at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Check out Rob's great photos!
See more of Rob's photos here
