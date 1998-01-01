News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.
Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters by Jennifer Otter Bickerdike

Reviewed by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
There are few "back from the dead" stories that are as impressive as the tale of the resurgence of vinyl records. While the format's Baby Boomer-powered heyday will likely never be matched, today the resurgence is in full swing as labels and bands are constantly releasing new and vintage titles on vinyl, many of which are made all the more appealing by being pressed on colored vinyl. The fans gobbling up these releases as fast as they can will tell you just exactly why vinyl matters. "Why Vinyl Matters" though delves deeper into the relevance of the pop phenomenon as author Bickerdike seeks the opinions of more than 25 music industry movers and shakers, including producers, DJs, record label honchos and musicians like Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Steve Hackett of Genesis fame and Mike Ness of Social Distortion. Bickerdike pops the question early in many of her interviews and she gets some surprising answers to variations of the query "Why is vinyl important?" NOFX front man and Fat Wreck Chords owner Fat Mike states that punk rock sounds better on vinyl and deems vinyl recordings an important part of his family life; he plays records when the family sits down for dinner. Fat Boy Slim points out that maybe the question should be asked in the past tense, "Why vinyl mattered," and record label owner Julia Ruzick thinks the question should be "Who is vinyl important to?" The always loquacious Henry Rollins tells Bickerdike, "Vinyl is important to me because what's on it is real. It is what the musicians wanted you to hear. Whether what is on the record is to your liking doesn't matter. They were able to tell their truth, and you are able to evaluate it on a level playing field." There's similar meat to each interview and Bickerdike's roster of vinyl-related questions also allows for great storytelling, like Gaz Coombes' (Supergrass) amusing tale of the band's unauthorized use of a hospital MRI machine to create an album cover graphic. Some of the other luminaries profiled here include Clint Boon of Inspiral Carpets, DJ Rob da Bank, rapper Fab 5 Freddy and DJ Cut Chemist (Ozomatli, Jurassic 5.) A quick and fun read, "Why Vinyl Matters" will be of interest to music fans in general, not just those who prefer vinyl.

Order your copy of the book here

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'- Public Memorial Announced For Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move- Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation- more

Def Leppard Have 'Started The Next Thing' Says Guitarist- Metallica Star Is Afraid To Share The Stage With Megadeth Says Frontman- Slipknot Officially Working On New Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Public Memorial Announced For Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Robert Plant Gets Animated For 'New World' Video

A Breach Of Silence Release Video For The Weeknd Cover

Alice In Chains Stream New Song and Detail Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Tony Lewis (The Outfield)

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Looks Back On Controversial Move

Ozzy Osbourne Makes Sad Lemmy Revelation

NOFX Claim All U.S. Shows Canceled Over Controversial Remarks

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Made Exception For Body Count

Jason Bonham Fears For Greta Van Fleet Over Zeppelin Comparisons

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.