antiReviews
Reviews and Features For December 2016
TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
We continue our special TBT look back at past reviews for rock legend David Bowie with Tony Ks review of the Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition.
Read the full David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition review
Color You - The Grand Trine
Although Color You bills itself as a kind of modern day psychedelic rock act, one also hears a lot of beautifully melodic power-pop in its sound too, particularly during the hard driving Empty.
Read the full Color You - The Grand Trine review
Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
O come all ye faithful music lovers to Santas Jukebox for a selection of holiday tunes that are guaranteed to jingle your bells! Theres even a little Christmastime comedy in the stocking. So lets get the show-ho-ho on the road!
Read the full Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more review
Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
Santas in a retro mood this time out as his sleigh is overflowing with good holiday music from the folks at Legacy Records. Not only that, the jolly old elf is delivering all these titles in vinyl form, including one very special colored vinyl release.
Read the full Legacy Vinyl Edition review
Rock Reads: Behind the Paranormal: Everything You Know is Wrong
Father and son Paul and Ben Eno have produced more than 600 shows about the paranormal for broadcast on CBS Radio and the material found here is derived from select scripts of those shows
Read the full Behind the Paranormal: Everything You Know is Wrong review
TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
For this weeks TBT we kick off our reflection on the music legend David Bowie with a look back at Kevin Wierzbicki and Tony Ks reviews of his A Reality Tour live release from 2010.
Read the full David Bowie's A Reality Tour review
Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
Whether or not one enjoys the vocals of a bands lead singer can be the sole determining factor in how much one loves or hates an act. Case in point: Rush. Fallen Asunders lead singer might also be the same sort of lightning rod figure.
Read the full Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled review
Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
The holidays are a time when many have a little more time to kick back and relax and spend some time in front of the television, perhaps watching a music DVD or Blu-ray.
Read the full Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition review
Bassett - Ghost Hwy
The duo Bassetts Ghost Hwy release is truly a beautifully haunted work. These auditory journey signposts will leave an indelible mark on your memory, all for the better.
Read the full Bassett - Ghost Hwy review
TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
For this weeks TBT we travel back to the summer of 2001 to revisit antiGuys review of The Cults Beyond Good And Evil tour that also featured Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3.
Read the full The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live review
Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
Here are some very hip gift ideas for the pop culture fans on your list. And since this is a time when lots of toasts will be made, we suggest some special glasses to hold that holiday cheer!
Read the full Pop Culture Edition review
Rahm - Between the Lines
Rahm sings these five songs with great sweetness and vulnerability. The music is heartfelt throughout. Many of these songs are much like some of Bruce Springsteens more memorable 70s moments
Read the full Rahm - Between the Lines review
Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
The Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago DVD/BluRay contains the entire concert with staggering and astonishing visuals and a DTS 5.1 Surround mix that puts you in the thick of the action.
Read the full Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago review
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
An amazing Freddie Mercury box set, new music from jazz man Errol Garner and two releases featuring performances by big stars that were recorded during induction ceremonies at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Read the full Vinyl Edition review
Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
When was the last time you listened to a LIVE album that emulated a bands ferocious energy and decibel level from a simple digital recording? This album ends the wait!
Read the full TBT - Korn's Live & Rare review
Reviews and Features For November 2016
Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
Why do you suppose a really big ray would look at you with an equally large grin on its face? Because he's happy to see you, of course! When strolling from tank to tank at the Sea Life Arizona Aquarium in Tempe
Read the full Sea Life Arizona Aquarium Road Trip
Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
With the rise of EDM and dippy diva pop stars, many may believe rock is dead or at least dying. A band like Panic In Eden is here to tell the world to stop all its panicking.
Read the full Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures review
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
If youre looking for a holiday gift for a music fan whos a reader, we have some great new titles to tell you about. And if youre a fan of John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, collecting music on vinyl, guitar greats, youll want to get one of these for yourself
Read the full Rock Reads Edition review
Thirsty - Albatross
Led by Guy Bailey, formerly of The Quireboys, Thirsty is a beautifully sloppy rock & roll band. Albatross features smart songs that can be interpreted in multiple ways.
Read the full Thirsty - Albatross review
The Slang - Night and Day
John Bobo and John Newsome have created some enjoyable chamber pop with Night and Day under the moniker The Slang, which is an odd name for such a literate act.
Read the full The Slang - Night and Day review
Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
One of the real treats of this 2-CD collection is a version of We Will Rock You that most fans probably have never heard; a fast and punchy punk rock-tinged rocker that sounds nothing like the rhythmically-thumping original.
Read the full Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions review
TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
Long before Nickelback became known for sugary pop-rock anthems like Photograph they were a heavy rock group that fought to make a name for themselves in their native Canada.
Read the full Nickelback TBT Interview review
Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
The holiday gift giving season is a great time for fans of box sets and other multidisc sets as this is when artists and labels like to come forward with some of the most tempting releases of the year
Read the full Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets review
John Mellencamp Live In Chicago
Whether it is comfort from a mad world, entertainment or an evening where we can look at ourselves in the mirror, John Mellencamp is an artist who serves many purposes and is only getting better with age.
Read the full John Mellencamp Live In Chicago review
MorleyView: Dee Snider
Twisted Sister put their 40-year career to bed this past weekend but if anybody thought frontman Dee Snider was going to quietly drift into the retirement zone, they will be pleasantly surprised
Read the full Dee Snider MorleyView
In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live
With the sad news that Leonard Cohen has died, Tony Kuzminski wanted to pay tribute by revisiting his review of Cohens concert at the Akoo Theatre in Rosemont, IL on Nov 23rd, 2012 as a fitting way to reflect on his legacy.
Read the full In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live review
TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living
For this weeks TBT we revisit DeadSuns Classics review of Anthraxs Among The Living album which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary next year.
Read the full Anthrax - Among the Living review
Tilted Axes - Music for Mobile Electric Guitars
In one famous Saturday Night Live sketch, Christopher Walken famous demanded a band in the studio give him more cowbell. Now, had he demanded more guitar - specifically more guitarists
Read the full Tilted Axes - Music for Mobile Electric Guitars review
5 Star: Pink Floyd - The Early Years
Legacy Records is about to release a massive 27-disc Pink Floyd box set called The Early Years 1965-1972 as well as a 2-CD collection that will feature highlights from the box set.
Read the full Pink Floyd - The Early Years review
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Holiday Gift Guide Edition
Whether youre looking for something for yourself, an avid globetrotter or an armchair traveler, our selection of new travel-related books includes a title thatll be to your liking.
Read the full Holiday Gift Guide Edition review
TBT: Don Felder Interview Flashback
For this weeks TBT we revisit Morley Seavers 2012 interview with legendary Eagles guitarist Don Felder where they discussed his Road to Forever album and other topics.
Read the full Don Felder Interview Flashback review
Scattered Hamlet - Swamp Rebel Machine
Swamp Rebel Machine is one of those albums that makes you want to go and rock out with the band live. The band plays hard rock with a southern bent and a party hard, we dont give a (hoot) about what anybody thinks attitude.
Read the full Scattered Hamlet - Swamp Rebel Machine review
The Blue Poets - The Blue Poets
The Blue Poets is the group that gives guitar virtuoso Marcus Deml a forum to express his extensive musical talents. They've opened for the likes of Foreigner in the past
Read the full The Blue Poets - The Blue Poets review
Road Trip: Las Vegas' Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay
Sometimes what happens in Vegas is just too good not to crow about, and that's the case with the dining experience at Libertine Social, the latest restaurant to open at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Read the full Las Vegas' Libertine Social at Mandalay Bay Road Trip
Reviews and Features For October 2016
TBT: Metallica's Some Kind of Monster
For this weeks TBT flashback, we revisit antiGuys 2005 review of the Metallica documentary Some Kind of Monster which he found strikingly similar to the Beatles Let It Be film.
Read the full Metallica's Some Kind of Monster review
Savage Henry and the Infamous One Pounders - Get Off Easy
While this groups lyrics may not win political correctness awards, its music is nevertheless impressive. Savage Henry sings with a gruff, authoritative voice. The band supports him with lively rocking guitar grooves.
Read the full Savage Henry and the Infamous One Pounders - Get Off Easy review
The Survival Code - Broken Strings
The Survival Code is a rock trio from London that knows the great value of musical brevity. The acts EP, Broken Strings, will remind you of Foo Fighters - and for all the right reasons
Read the full The Survival Code - Broken Strings review
Grandpa Death Experience - The Unforgiving Shoe of the Future
The underground has yielded up an authentic gem here. If you think this bands name and choice of album titles is weird, wait till you get a whiff of their background story.
Read the full Grandpa Death Experience - The Unforgiving Shoe of the Future review
Rocktober Reads: Lou Gramm's Juke Box Hero: My Five Decades in Rock'n'Roll
We conclude our Roctober Reads week with a look back at Kevin Wierzbickis review of Juke Box Hero: My Five Decades in RocknRoll by Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm
Read the full Lou Gramm's Juke Box Hero: My Five Decades in Rock'n'Roll review
Rocktober Reads: Duff McKagan's It's So Easy (And Other Lies)
We continue our Roctober Reads week with a look back at Tony Kuzminskis review of Its So Easy (And Other Lies) by Guns N Roses star Duff McKagan
Read the full Duff McKagan's It's So Easy (And Other Lies) review
Sites and Sounds: Jazz Fest Edition
Feeling jazzy? Feel like doing some traveling to enjoy some live music? Then have we got some ideas for you! Check out our picks of some sweet music festivals that take place in exciting destinations!
Read the full Jazz Fest Edition review
Rocktober Reads: Here, There and Everywhere: My Life Recording the Music of the Beatles
We continue our Roctober Reads week with a look back at Keavin Wiggins 5 star review of Geoff Emericks Here, There and Everywhere: My Life Recording the Music of the Beatles
Read the full Here, There and Everywhere: My Life Recording the Music of the Beatles review
Rocktober Reads: 'To Live Is To Die: The Life and Death of Metallica's Cliff Burton
We continue our Roctober Reads week with a look back at Tony Kuzminskis review of To Live Is To Die: The Life and Death of Metallicas Cliff Burton
Read the full 'To Live Is To Die: The Life and Death of Metallica's Cliff Burton review
Rocktober Reads: Ozzy Osbourne's I Am Ozzy
As we celebrate Rocktober we wanted to take a special look back at some of our best Rock Reads reviews. Today we revisit Kevin Wierzbickis review of Ozzy Osbournes I Am Ozzy
Read the full I Am Ozzy review
TBT: The Replacements - Don't You Know Who I Think I Was
For this weeks TBT we travel back to 2006 for Patrick Muldowneys 5 star review of The Replacements Dont You Know Who I Think I Was? best of collection.
Read the full The Replacements - Don't You Know Who I Think I Was review
The Begowatts - Photoelectric
The Begowatts are lovably strange birds, indeed. Lead singer Benjamin Tofflemire sounds like Ian Astbury of The Cult, while being backed by a less bluesy ZZ Top at times.
Read the full The Begowatts - Photoelectric review
Thy Catafalque - Sgurr
Thy Catafalque is the work of just one man. The world of Sgurr feels much more involved than simply a solitary mind at work, though the depth and imagination of some are far greater than others.
Read the full Thy Catafalque - Sgurr review
Road Trip: Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival that takes place in Columbia, Missouri every autumn celebrated a 10th anniversary this year, but as far as birthday gifts go, all the loot went to festival-goers
Read the full Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival Road Trip
TBT Interview: Whitesnake's David Coverdale
With the news that Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has changed his mind about retiring in 2017 we decided that for this weeks TBT article we would revisit Morleys 2011 interview with the famed singer.
Read the full TBT Interview: Whitesnake's David Coverdale review
Almanac Mountain - Cryptoseismology
Almanac Mountain creates creepy, beautiful music. There is a cinematic quality to many of these tracks. Its as though simplistic pop songs just do not suffice when it comes to what this act intends to say through its music.
Read the full Almanac Mountain - Cryptoseismology review
Six Feet Under - Graveyard IV The Number of the Priest
Six Feet Under's knack for p*ssing on timeless classics is almost admirable at this point. "Graveyard Classics" is a tradition of the American death metal squad in which they spice up a variety of notable tunes to fit the Six Feet Under mold
Read the full Six Feet Under - Graveyard IV The Number of the Priest review
Reviews and Features For September 2016
Sites and Sounds: Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival
The Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta will come alive for this two day festival as shows are presented on stages located throughout the citys downtown area and at the Avalon shopping and entertainment complex.
Read the full Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival review
TBT: Dio - Holy Diver
For this weeks TBT we look back at our review of Dios landmark album Holy Diver which ran as part of our Classics series 10 years ago this week in September of 2006.
Read the full Dio - Holy Diver review
Rock Reads: Dynamic Song Performance: The Singers Bible
Vocal techniques are just a small part of this bible for singers as Jay covers everything from phrasing to stage presence to creating a fan base in this very thorough primer.
Read the full Dynamic Song Performance: The Singers Bible review
Iron Savior - Titancraft
Titancraft is predictable in the best possible way, and just another slab of goodness that Iron Savior will proudly archive among its collection of solid albums.
Read the full Iron Savior - Titancraft review
Root 66: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver - Burden Bearer
Theres something about the plaintive quality of bluegrass music that makes the genre particularly suitable for interpreting gospel songs. mandolin master and singer Lawson leads his band through a generous 20-song set.
Read the full Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver - Burden Bearer review
Suidakra - Realms of Odoric
Realms of Odoric is a special kind of dreadful. While its safe to say few were preparing for Suidakras finest hour, I dont think anyone was expecting the worst thing to happen to Celtic pride since the Irish Potato Famine
Read the full Suidakra - Realms of Odoric review
On The Record: Motosierra
Is the Moto part of Motosierras name a tribute to Motorhead? Maybe, or maybe not, but for sure Motosierra has, like Motorhead did, a real penchant for speedy, balls-to-the-wall rock n roll. And a knack for doing it well, too.
Read the full Motosierra review
Rabid Young - EP 1
You hear a lot of different musical influences coming through EP 1 by Rabid Young. A lot of these influences take on the form of passionate 80s musical voices.
Read the full Rabid Young - EP 1 review
Gravitysays_i - Quantum Unknown
This Greek band has released one of the most interesting prog records to come along this year. Opening cut More Than a Matter of Instinct tunes in to a spacy groove that sounds like early Pink Floyd
Read the full Gravitysays_i - Quantum Unknown review
Road Trip: Odysea Aquarium Making A Splash In Scottsdale, AZ
There's a brand new place to have fun in Scottsdale and rockin' lobsters, cool catfish and swinging starfish are coming from all over to check the place out, as are creatures of the human persuasion
Read the full Odysea Aquarium Making A Splash In Scottsdale, AZ Road Trip
TBT: The Mars Volta - Frances The Mute
For this weeks TBT review we travel back to 2005 to revisit Mark Henschs 5 Star review of The Mars Voltas Frances The Mute which proved that bands could still stretch the bounds of music and find success.
Read the full The Mars Volta - Frances The Mute review
Root 66 Ladies Edition: Annika Chambers, Gabrielle Louise, Tami Neilson, Carrie Newcomer
This time out our spotlight on the best new roots music releases features ladies only including Annika Chambers, Gabrielle Louise, Tami Neilson and Carrie Newcomer.
Read the full Ladies Edition - Annika Chambers, Gabrielle Louise, Tami Neilson, Carrie Newcomer review
Winter Calling - FACES
Winter Calling is a progressive rock band, and there are plenty of rock fans that draw the taste line at progressive sounds. However, this groups singer, Chris Hodges, is so good, even progressive haters might make an exception.
Read the full Winter Calling - FACES review
Dinosaur Pile-Up - Eleven Eleven
Dinosaur Pile-Up singer and guitarist Matt Bigland says that 11:11, the title track of this album, is in part about finding significance in insignificance
Read the full Dinosaur Pile-Up - Eleven Eleven review
Mike Campese - Chapters
The recent earthquake in central Italy no doubt brought back horrible memories for Campese- the guitarist lost several relatives to a similar event that occurred in the same area a few years ago
Read the full Mike Campese - Chapters review
Coffin Dust - Everything is Dead
Given Coffin Dusts ties to Exhumed, its no surprise Everything is Dead follows the path bulldozed by the gods of gore metal, but with a mild punk edge Im attributing to The Misfits and others.
Read the full Coffin Dust - Everything is Dead review
On The Record: Kate Fagan - I Don't Wanna Be Too Cool
Fans that went through the new wave years in the Chicago vicinity will be especially pleased with this rerelease of music that Fagan recorded before she went on to front Chi-Town ska band Heavy Manners
Read the full Kate Fagan - I Don't Wanna Be Too Cool review
The Tigerlillies - 123456 EP
The Tigerlillies list such bands as Cheap Trick and The Ramones as influences. These six songs are built upon driving electric guitar riffs, which powers the acts melodic pop.
Read the full The Tigerlillies - 123456 EP review
Road Trip: Swaziland Part 3- The Best Places to Stay
Although it is a very small country, Swaziland is packed with exciting things to do and see like viewing Africa's "Big 5" game animals, attending a world-class music festival like Bushfire, and more
Read the full Swaziland Part 3- The Best Places to Stay Road Trip
Mutants of the Monster: A Tribute to Black Oak Arkansas
Acts like Eddie Spaghetti (Supersuckers), Greg Ginn (Black Flag), Shooter Jennings, Jimbo Mathus (Squirrel Nut Zippers) and the Kentucky Bridgeburners all offer contributions
Read the full Mutants of the Monster: A Tribute to Black Oak Arkansas review
Reviews and Features For August 2016
Root 66: Stony Plain Records Label Showcase
Stony Plain is a roots music label based in the Canadian city of Edmonton, Alberta that is celebrating a 40th anniversary this year. Heres a look at some of their brand new releases.
Read the full Stony Plain Records Label Showcase review
Jim Peterik - The Songs
Although Jim Peterik may not be a household name, everybodys heard his songs. He co-wrote Survivors mega hit, The Eye of the Tiger, which began as song on the soundtrack to Rocky III
Read the full Jim Peterik - The Songs review
RockPile: Prog Edition- Gong, MJ12, Armonite
Kevin Wierzbicki checks in with a special edition of Rock Pile where he looks at new prog releases including Gongs Rejoice! Im Dead!, MJ12 and Armonites The Sun is New Each Day.
Read the full Prog Edition- Gong, MJ12, Armonite review
Travel News, Trips and Tips: CooLHeadS, Lassoing the Sun, Outrigger Resorts' Waikiki Music Lovers
Its easy to get excited when thinking about travel. The thought of new experiences and exotic places can really crank up the heat. But its important to keep a cool head at all times.
Read the full CooLHeadS, Lassoing the Sun, Outrigger Resorts' Waikiki Music Lovers review
Rotten Sound - Abuse To Suffer
Abuse to Suffer is a Rotten Sound record from A to Z. The grindcore overlords are especially gifted at delivering a malicious sensory overload of nonstop violence.
Read the full Rotten Sound - Abuse To Suffer review
Obsidian Kingdom - A Year With No Summer
A Year with No Summer ends up a mixed bag. The progressive rock structure limits the group creatively, and there are several instances in which the opportunities available to Obsidian Kingdom are squandered.
Read the full Obsidian Kingdom - A Year With No Summer review
RockPile: Gringo Star- On Dolphin- More
For this edition of Rock Pile Kevin tells us about the new rock releases Gringo Stars The Sides and In Between, 18th and Addisons Makeshift Monster and On Dolphins Layers.
Read the full Gringo Star- On Dolphin- More review
The Ann Wilson Thing!
Hot on the heels of Hearts stellar new album Beautiful Broken, Heart lead singer Ann Wilson keeps the new music coming with the second in (hopefully a long series) of EPs from The Ann Wilson Thing!, her solo side project.
Read the full The Ann Wilson Thing! review
Road Trip Revisited: Puerto Vallarta
Summer is winding down so for this Flashback Friday we take a trip south of the border to enjoy the sunshine. Today we revisit Kevin's 2014 Road Trip to the beautiful Puerto Vallarta as we bid farewell to summer 2016
Read the full Road Trip here
#TBT: Opeth's Blackwater Park
For this weeks #TBT review we revisit antiGuys look at Opeths 2001 album Blackwater Park, which was the bands first U.S. release and earned a five star nod from aG who said it was like listening to a metal orchestra.
Read the full #TBT: Opeth's Blackwater Park review
Tod Hughes - Time Slow Down
An album title like Time Slow Down suggests songs about life in the fast lane. However, Tod Hughes is by no means speeding down lifes highway. Rather, hes a more of a stop and smell the roses kind of guy
Read the full Tod Hughes - Time Slow Down review
Road Trip: Travel News, Trips & Tips
If you're hungry or thirsty you'll love this edition of Travel News, Trips & Tips- it's all about food and drink including Prague's Beer Tour, Sunset Key's Rum Ration and Tiny Restaurants in the Big Apple.
Read the full Travel News, Trips & Tips Road Trip
Leslie Cours Mather - We Are America
When was the last time you said the Pledge of Allegiance? The oath will likely be stuck in your head as an earworm after hearing We Are America, the catchy new single from Leslie Cours Mather
Read the full Leslie Cours Mather - We Are America review
Road Trip: Quebec City Summer Festival Part 2 - Street Party!
With some 300 concerts taking place on 10 stages over the course of 11 days, the Quebec City Summer Festival is one of North America's biggest music festivals, and one of its most beloved too
Read the full Quebec City Summer Festival Part 2 - Street Party! Road Trip
Chameleon Technology - Blank Canvas
Chameleon Technology is a one-man band, manned by the wonderfully named Max Histrionic. Blank Canvas, though, is an inaccurate name for such a busy and engaging EP of music.
Read the full Chameleon Technology - Blank Canvas review
Die Choking - II
Die Chokings link between the sounds and influences of grindcore remain key to the musical charge, never once putting their feet on the brake. Split that up for six minutes, and try not to die choking.
Read the full Die Choking - II review
The Damned - Don't You Wish That We Were Dead
Despite the fact that they were the first British punk band to release a single (1976), release an album and tour the United States (both 1977), the Damned, still working to some extent today, have been perennially underrated.
Read the full The Damned - Don't You Wish That We Were Dead review
Root 66: Kenny Davin Fine and the Tennessee Texans- Pete Kronowitt- Tom Rhodes
Kevin Wierzbicki tells us about Kenny Davin Fine and the Tennessee Texans Brand New Road, Pete Kronowitts A Lone Voice, Tom Rhodes Who You Were in this installment of Root 66
Read the full Kenny Davin Fine and the Tennessee Texans- Pete Kronowitt- Tom Rhodes review
RockPile: 3 Pill Morning- Lucifer's Friend- Cal
Kevin Wierzbicki tells us about some new rock releases including 3 Pill Mornings Never Look Back, Lucifers Friends Live @ Sweden Rock 2015 and Cal Rock & Rolls Homegrown
Read the full 3 Pill Morning- Lucifer's Friend- Cal review
Lollapalooza 2016 Final Day
The final day hit many of the high notes even as exhaustion from the previous three days had set in however, it was a post-grunge band who left us speechless.
Read the full Lollapalooza 2016 Final Day review
Sizzling Summer Of Chris Lane
Being just days away from the Friday August 5th release of his debut CD, Girl Problems, Chris Lane is the most up-and-coming country artist on radio. Linda spoke with Lane about the album and his tour with Rascal Flatts
Read the full Sizzling Summer Of Chris Lane review
Lollapalooza 2016 Day Three
2016 marks my fifth year of covering Lollapalooza for the antiMUSIC Network and in that time I have written over 50,000 words about this festival.
Read the full Lollapalooza 2016 Day Three review
Lollapalooza 2016 Day Two
Every year new acts emerge at Lollapalooza in a rare opportunity to activate their musical muscle and talents for one of the largest audiences of their careers.
Read the full Lollapalooza 2016 Day Two review
Rock Reads: Kittens and Kulture- The Pinup Photography of Susana Andrea
The pinup has come a long way since having its first heyday during the World War II era, back when likenesses of pinup girls adorned military barracks and appeared on airplanes and other tools of war
Read the full Kittens and Kulture- The Pinup Photography of Susana Andrea review
Reviews and Features For July 2016
Lollapalooza 2016 Day One
Lollapalooza turns a quarter century old this year and to celebrate, the organizers are putting on the biggest festival to date with over 170 different acts covering more genres and sub-genres of music
Read the full Lollapalooza 2016 Day One review
Road Trip: Quebec City Summer Festival 2016 Part 1: La Musique!
Quebec City is a joy to visit on any given day. It is only fitting that this is where the Quebec City Summer Festival, an 11-day event celebrating live music, takes place.
Read the full Quebec City Summer Festival 2016 Part 1: La Musique! Road Trip
Izzy Thomas - Sell Your Soul
Once in awhile, if youre lucky, you get to hear a select few new artists and just know they are destined for big things. I got this feeling from hearing the first few notes by British singer/songwriter Izzy Thomas.
Read the full Izzy Thomas - Sell Your Soul review
Arcana 13 - Danza Macabra
One band that can be likened to Arcana 13 and Danza Macabra is Ghost, yet labeling them a copycat or clone is downright absurd. Arcana 13 has the incredible gift of atmosphere to add to the elements of horror and heavy metal they proudly cherish.
Read the full Arcana 13 - Danza Macabra review
Road Trip Swaziland Part 2- Wildlife and Game Parks
For most folks who take a holiday to Africa, especially first-time visitors, there's one thing that's sure to be on the agenda: Let's see some animals! That's something that's easy to do in Swaziland, home to Africa's famed "Big Five" game animals
Read the full Road Trip Swaziland Part 2- Wildlife and Game Parks Road Trip
Root 66: Urban Pioneers- Ivas John- Travis Green- Clint Morgan
In this installment of Root 66 Kevin Wierzbicki tells us about Urban Pioneers Feast or Famine, Ivas Johns Good Days a Comin, Travis Greens A Little Too Late, Clint Morgans Scofflaw
Read the full Urban Pioneers- Ivas John- Travis Green- Clint Morgan review
Vernon Neilly - Outta Time
Guitarist Neilly wrote all of the songs on Outta Time with the exception of two versions of a cover of Jimi Hendrixs Fire that bookend the album, with the second version being an extended version.
Read the full Vernon Neilly - Outta Time review
Denner Shermann - Masters of Evil
Round two of the Denner/Shermann project helmed by the eponymous Mercyful Fate guitar duo takes the agonizing tease of a Mercyful Fate reunion to a whole new level.
Read the full Denner Shermann - Masters of Evil review
Road Trip: Nepal Open for Business!
You may not be the sort of person who wants to climb Mt. Everest, but you might want to see it. Go ahead and make plans to do so. The magnificent peak and all the other delights of Nepal are awaiting.
Read the full Nepal Open for Business! Road Trip
Rock Reads: Counting Down Southern Rock: The 100 Best Songs
With Banisters list of the 100 best Southern rock songs beginning with #100, its a little tempting to flip to books end to see whats listed at #1. But its really not necessary
Read the full Counting Down Southern Rock: The 100 Best Songs review
Sting and Peter Gabriel: Rock Paper Scissors Concert Review
Sting and Peter Gabriel are standing shoulder-to-shoulder ten minutes into the Rock Paper Scissors concert. No, this is not standard opener/headliner show and it is not a concert where the headliners both play shortened sets.
Read the full Sting and Peter Gabriel: Rock Paper Scissors Concert Review review
Foghat - Under the Influence
Foghat perform a set of mostly original material where the songs are played in the style of a group or performer that has influenced the bands overall sound over the years, along with a few covers.
Read the full Foghat - Under the Influence review
Michael Franti & Spearhead Live 2016: Miracle Makers
Watching Michael Franti and Spearhead in concert is akin to an attending a reunion, a wedding and a funeral in the same two-hour period. Franti has a capacity to express ecstasy and agony in the same two-hour window
Read the full Michael Franti & Spearhead Live 2016: Miracle Makers review
Road Trip: Swaziland Part 1: Culture and Attractions
If you think the country called Swaziland sounds intriguing, wait until you get there! The small nation in southern Africa, bordered only by Mozambique and South Africa, offers visitors countless adventures in both rural and urban settings.
Read the full Swaziland Part 1: Culture and Attractions Road Trip
Guns N' Roses: Not In This Lifetime Concert Review
Guns N Roses is reminding everyone what rock n roll is truly capable of. You can call it nostalgia but the truth is the catalog of Guns N Roses has never had more observant ears than they do right at this moment.
Read the full Guns N' Roses: Not In This Lifetime Concert Review review
5 Stars: Heart - Beautiful Broken
By now all the accomplishments of Ann and her sister Nancy are well-documented and Heart has achieved a firm place in the history of rock, still Beautiful Broken is a look to the past, in a couple of ways.
Read the full Heart - Beautiful Broken review
previous reviews
advertisement