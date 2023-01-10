Foo Fighters Making Live Return Following Taylor Hawkins Death

The Foo Fighters have announced their return to the live stage for the first performances since the tragic death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.
The band have announced that they will headlining several U.S. music festivals this spring including the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 26th, the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival in Columbus, OH and on May 28th and the Bonnaroo Music and Art Festival in Manchester, TN on June 18th.
On New Year's Eve the group shared a message with fans with their plans to carry on in the wake of Hawkins death. They wrote, "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us.
"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.
"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward.
"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that when we see you again - and we will soon - he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band
