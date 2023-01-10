HootieFest: The Big Splash Daily Schedule Announced

(EBM) Hootie & the Blowfish has announced the official performance schedule for their HootieFest: The Big Splash destination concert vacation that is taking place April 26-29, 2023.
Hosted on a picturesque stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancún, the four-day celebration of all things rock will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the GRAMMY Award-winning band, as well as daily pool parties, intimate oceanfront performances from Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit and Cowboy Mouth as well as a special Hootie & the Blowfish sunset show.
Wednesday, April 26
6:15pm Lit
7:45pm Edwin McCain
9:45pm Hootie & the Blowfish
Thursday, April 27
1:00pm Voice of Harold (Pool Party)
6:30pm Occasional Milkshake
8:00pm Gin Blossoms
10:00pm Goo Goo Dolls
Friday, April 28
1:00pm Cowboy Mouth (Pool Party)
6:30pm Hootie & the Blowfish (Sunset Show)
8:00pm Everclear
10:00pm Barenaked Ladies
Saturday, April 29
1:00pm HootieFiesta (Pool Party)
6:15pm Cowboy Mouth
7:45pm Collective Soul
9:45pm Hootie & the Blowfish
HootieFest event packages include all-inclusive resort accommodations, concert access, roundtrip airport transportation, 24-hour room service and more. A limited number of rooms remain across Moon Palace's resort properties: Sunrise, Golf Course and The Grand. To browse available package options and view more details, please visit www.hootiefest.com.
In addition to daytime entertainment, curated activities and nightly concerts, guests are encouraged to explore Mexico's natural beauty and rich ancient culture during their HootieFest trip via various off-site adventures. Excursion opportunities include diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, discovering the hidden gems of nearby Isla Mujeres, sailing on luxury catamarans and more.
