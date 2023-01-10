Nothing More Announce Spirits North American Headlining Tour

(SRO) Nothing More have announce their Spirits 2023 North American headlining tour that will be presented by the mental health non-profit organization To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA).

The tour is set to kick off on March 31st in Richmond, VA with special guests Crown The Empirea nd Thousand Below before Nothing More split off for two solo headlining shows (May 6 in Phoenix, AZand May 26 in Bloomington, IL), followed by a stop at Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, OH on May 28.

General admission and VIP tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 AM (local time). NOTHING MORE Fan Club presale GA & VIP tickets will be available today (1/10) starting at 12:00 PM ET using code "VALHALLA."

"For the last 17 years, To Write Love on Her Arms has been finding ways to use live music as a means to connect people to local and affordable options for mental health care," relays TWLOHA's Director of OutreachChad Moses. "In that time, we've been fortunate enough to see some of the very best examples where conversations of mental health have been expressed and received from the stage and in the crowds. We've not done this work alone-rather these conversations have been cultivated through active relationships with countless fans, music industry professionals, and artists. Within those ranks, Nothing More has proven to be among the most consistent and loyal friends to the organization, and that friendship grew in large part due to how they craft their art. When the band performs a song about mental health-or about hope, or about pain-they aren't treating the stage as a pulpit but instead as an invitation. What they have to say or sing finds its true value in how it is received by the listeners and how those fans choose to live out the next chapters. Simply put, Nothing More is what it looks and sounds like to feel a little less alone, and is proof that our deepest questions and challenges can be fertile ground for building community."

1/22-1/28 Canaveral Acres, FL - Shiprocked Cruise

3/31 Richmond, VA - The National

4/1 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

4/2 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

4/4 Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

4/5 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

4/7 Philadelphia, PA - TLA

4/8 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

4/9 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4/11 Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

4/12 Dubuque, AL - Five Flags Civic Center

4/13 Clive, IA - Horizons Event Center

4/15 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

4/16 Omaha, NE - The Admiral

4/17 Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

4/19 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4/21 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

4/22 Edmonton, AB - Midway

4/24 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

4/25 Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory

4/27 Seattle, WA - Neptune

4/28 Portland, OR - The Roseland Theater

4/29 Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory

5/1 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

5/3 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

5/5 San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark

5/6 Phoenix, AZ - AK Chin Pavillion

5/26 Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

5/27 Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

5/28 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

6/10 Nickelsdorf, AT - Nova Rock 2023

6/15-18 Clisson, FR - Hellfest 2023

6/21 Wetzikon/Unter-wetzikon, CH - Heavy Load Festival Wetzikon 2023

6/25 Bologna, IT - KNOTFEST Italy 2023

6/30 VIveiro, ES - Resurrection Fest 2023

