.

Riverside Get Animated For 'Friend Or Foe?' Video

Keavin Wiggins | January 10, 2023

Riverside Get Animated For 'Friend Or Foe?' Video
Single art

Riverside have released a new music video for the single edit of their track "Friend or Foe?", which was animated and directed by Thomas Hicks and comes from their forthcoming album "ID.Entity" (out January 20th, 2023).

Mariusz Duda had this to say about the new single, "'Friend or Foe?' is one of the key songs on the new RIVERSIDE album. Not only is it the opening track but, musically, it is possibly also the most courageous and intriguing one.

"One of its strong points is the lyrics which talk about how we're perceived by others, especially these days, when pretending to be someone you're not on social media has become the norm. Can we still be ourselves or do we have to keep adapting to the requirements of new algorithms? Perhaps we've already lost our identities and we're only waiting for instructions from a Siri or Alexa?

"'Who do you pretend to be?' are the first words of the song and the listener has already started searching for that 80s band it reminds them of. Is this a mere inspiration or is it provocation? Is the writer of the song pretending to be someone else or is this who he really is? Who is behind it all? The artist himself or a producer churning out music for many other artists? Is what I'm writing now a reflection of what I'm feeling or am I writing it because I want to put the song on a higher recommended playlist? And if we apply it to politics, who are the candidates? Are they credible? Trustworthy? Will they keep their promises? And finally, will we be able to trust each other one day, hear each other out and understand, or will we still keep our distance and suspicions?

"Perhaps there is a chance to build a better world, but how to recognize who is a friend and who is a foe?" Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Riverside Get Animated For 'Friend Or Foe?' Video

Riverside Share 'Self Aware' Video

Riverside Get Animated For 'I'm Done With You' Video

Riverside Begin Recording New Album

Riverside Forced To Cancel Some North American Dates

News > Riverside

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Making Live Return Following Taylor Hawkins Death- Coachella 2023 Lineup Announced- Nothing More Tour- more

Def Leppard and Motley Crue Announce Intimate U.S. Show- Ozzy Osbourne 'Determined To Be Back On Stage'- more

Steve Perry Drops Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Bret Michaels Announces Throw Back Single 'Back In The Day'- more

Metallica Revisit Black Album Era With Streaming Series- Guns N' Roses, Roger Waters, Iron Maiden Top 20 Tours- more

advertisement
Reviews

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland

MorleyView: Brigitte Eve

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)

Latest News

Foo Fighters Making Live Return Following Taylor Hawkins Death

Coachella 2023 Lineup Announced

Nothing More Announce Spirits North American Headlining Tour

Riverside Get Animated For 'Friend Or Foe?' Video

HootieFest: The Big Splash Daily Schedule Announced

David Bowie 'Aladdin Sane' 50th Anniversary Editions Coming

Tesla Expand Time To Rock! US Tour

Singled Out: Harry Kappen's Wargames