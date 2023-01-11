Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Dead At 78

(hennemusic) Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck died on January 10th at the age of 78 from bacterial meningitis, his family and team revealed via social media.
"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," shared his social media team on Wednesday. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
Born in Wallington, UK in 1944, Beck discovered his love of guitar as a youngster and went on to play in a number of bands while in art school in the early 1960s. Beck rose to prominence in 1965 when he joined The Yardbirds as a replacement for Eric Clapton, and briefly performed alongside Jimmy Page in the lineup before being fired during a US tour.
Beck released his solo debut, "Truth", in 1968, mixing blues and hard rock with vocalist Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood on bass; three more albums under The Jeff Beck Group banner followed before the guitarist teamed up with Vanilla Fudge bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice for an album in 1973.
The guitarist would go on to release albums regularly throughout his career, up to and including "18", his 2022 collaboration with Johnny Depp; he recorded with a variety of artists through the years, including Wonder, Roger Waters, Mick Jagger, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Kate Bush, Joe Cocker, Ozzy Osbourne and ZZ Top, among many others.
Read more and stream "Shape Of Things" and "Beck's Bolero" (from "Truth") and watch the official video for "People Get Ready" (with Rod Stewart) (from Beck's 1985 album "Flash") here.
Ozzy Osbourne Announced New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration (2022 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album 2021 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album
Jeff Beck Dead At 78- NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour- Eric Church- U2- Guns N' Roses and RHCP Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock TV- more
Foo Fighters Making Live Return Following Taylor Hawkins Death- Coachella 2023 Lineup Announced- Nothing More Tour- more
Def Leppard and Motley Crue Announce Intimate U.S. Show- Ozzy Osbourne 'Determined To Be Back On Stage'- more
Steve Perry Drops Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Bret Michaels Announces Throw Back Single 'Back In The Day'- more
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Dead At 78
NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour
Guns N' Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock Late Night TV
Eric Church Launching The Outsiders Revival Tour
U2 To Deliver Songs Of Surrender In March
The Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'Wild Horses'
Black Star Riders Share New Song 'Catch Yourself On'
Singled Out: Pete Price's Diamonds In The Sky