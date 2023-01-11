Singled Out: Pete Price's Diamonds In The Sky

Photo courtesy MTS

Pete Price tells us about his new single "Diamonds In The Sky" from his "The Department Of The Interior" album. Here is the story:

Diamonds in the Sky is my "anthem song" for my first album; The Department of the Interior. From the first time I whistled the melody line into my cellphone and then wrote the first lyrics, I wanted this song to be aspirational. After no less than five different lyrical attempts to get what I was feeling, I finally took a friend's suggestion and just put words to the emotional images that I was seeing in my mind's eye.

The first verse deals with the crisis of confidence that many feel before starting a long journey where the end is unknown. Once on the path, concentrating on each step and keeping an intermediate goal within sight helps you to stay in the present moment rather than regretting past failures or worrying about future challenges. Just do what you can each moment you're in.

With this album project, I dedicated myself to the creative path and the process rather than to the outcome. It was the only thing I could control, so I did the best I could.

I wanted a soaring, Santana-like hook to open the song and lead guitarist, Jon Conley created the perfect riff! That, along with great B-3 organ fills by Mike Rojas enhanced the lyrics and chord structure. This song was recorded at Direct Image Studio and were engineered and produced by Ken Royster.

I love playing this song live, either in my acoustic shows or with the full band! It's really fun to rip those guitar leads!

