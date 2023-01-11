Singled Out: Pete Price's Diamonds In The Sky

Pete Price tells us about his new single "Diamonds In The Sky" from his "The Department Of The Interior" album. Here is the story:
Diamonds in the Sky is my "anthem song" for my first album; The Department of the Interior. From the first time I whistled the melody line into my cellphone and then wrote the first lyrics, I wanted this song to be aspirational. After no less than five different lyrical attempts to get what I was feeling, I finally took a friend's suggestion and just put words to the emotional images that I was seeing in my mind's eye.
The first verse deals with the crisis of confidence that many feel before starting a long journey where the end is unknown. Once on the path, concentrating on each step and keeping an intermediate goal within sight helps you to stay in the present moment rather than regretting past failures or worrying about future challenges. Just do what you can each moment you're in.
With this album project, I dedicated myself to the creative path and the process rather than to the outcome. It was the only thing I could control, so I did the best I could.
I wanted a soaring, Santana-like hook to open the song and lead guitarist, Jon Conley created the perfect riff! That, along with great B-3 organ fills by Mike Rojas enhanced the lyrics and chord structure. This song was recorded at Direct Image Studio and were engineered and produced by Ken Royster.
I love playing this song live, either in my acoustic shows or with the full band! It's really fun to rip those guitar leads!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour- Guns N' Roses and RHCPStars Help Iggy Pop Rock Late Night TV- Eric Church- U2- more
Foo Fighters Making Live Return Following Taylor Hawkins Death- Coachella 2023 Lineup Announced- Nothing More Tour- more
Def Leppard and Motley Crue Announce Intimate U.S. Show- Ozzy Osbourne 'Determined To Be Back On Stage'- more
Steve Perry Drops Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Bret Michaels Announces Throw Back Single 'Back In The Day'- more
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour
Guns N' Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock Late Night TV
Eric Church Launching The Outsiders Revival Tour
U2 To Deliver Songs Of Surrender In March
The Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'Wild Horses'
Black Star Riders Share New Song 'Catch Yourself On'
Singled Out: Pete Price's Diamonds In The Sky
Foo Fighters Making Live Return Following Taylor Hawkins Death