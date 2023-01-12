Fvnerals Share New Track 'Yearning'

Fvnerals have released a new track called "Yearning", which is taken from the duo's forthcoming album "Let the Earth Be Silent", that is scheduled for release on February 3
Guitarist Syd Scarlet had this to say about the new track, "The song was written as a reflection on hopelessness and uncertainty. Yearning for resignation, we often find ourselves reaching for closure in a world that seems to endlessly repeat its failures, blinded by the absurdity of religious beliefs and humanity's denial of its own burden."
Fvnerals will also reissue the previous albums "The Light" (2014) and "Wounds" (2016) as Digipak and on black vinyl on February 3, 2023. Stream "Yearning" below:
