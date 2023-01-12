Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced

(Live Nation) The public on sale for single day show tickets for Metallica's M72 tour will begin Friday, January 20th at 10AM Local Time, according to an announcement from Live Nation.
First access to tickets will be available to Fifth Members starting Monday, January 16th at 9:00am locally in the US, Canada, and Mexico and at 10:00am locally in Europe. If you're a Fifth Member, visit metallica.com/presale-code to request your presale code. You will need a new one to purchase single days.
Two-day tickets for the weekend shows are still available, offering a completely unique experience: two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night.
Metallica's M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits-with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.
The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage for a complete 360 view of the show, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.
Each weekend offers a variety of Enhanced Experiences, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the "Black Box" lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit.
M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024
Thursday, April 27 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, April 29 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena
Wednesday, May 17 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*
Friday, May 19 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France
Friday, May 26 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
Sunday, May 28 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion
Friday, June 16 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**
Sunday, June 18 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium
Friday, August 4 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Sunday, August 6 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Friday, August 11 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
Sunday, August 13 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique
Friday, August 18 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Sunday, August 20 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
Friday, August 25 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Sunday, August 27 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Friday, September 1 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Friday, May 24 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
Sunday, May 26 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion
Friday, June 7 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
Sunday, June 9 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium
Friday, June 14 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
Sunday, June 16 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium
Friday, July 5 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
Sunday, July 7 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy
Friday, July 12 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Sunday, July 14 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano
Friday, August 2 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Sunday, August 4 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Friday, August 9 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Sunday, August 11 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Friday, August 16 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
Sunday, August 18 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
Friday, August 23 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Sunday, August 25 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Friday, August 30 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Sunday, September 1 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Friday, September 20 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 22 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
Friday, September 27 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***
Sunday, September 29 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol
Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**
Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris
**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg
Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***
Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills
***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City
