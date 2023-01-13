Animals As Leaders Share 'Red Miso' Video as Parrhesia Goes Dobly Atmos

(Cosa Nostra) Animals As Leaders have released a brand new Dolby Atmos mix of their critically acclaimed 2022 album, 'Parrhesia' and to celebrate the band have also released a brand new music video for track "Red Miso" taken from the album.
Dolby Atmos is the latest in surround sound technology. It allows fans to listen to music on a much deeper level and creates a more realistic and immersive experience. From movies and TV, gaming, and music, Dolby Atmos provides details and depth previously unavailable as a listening experience. Speaking on the Dolby Atmos remix of Parrhesia, Javier Reyes shares
"Re-Mixing the Parrhesia album in Dolby Atmos was a completely new and exciting experience. Atmos has the ability to make the listener feel immersed into the mix and experience the music from literally all directions. It truly is a new era for music."
Parrhesia" is highlighted by singles "Monomyth", "The Problem Of Other Minds", "Gordian Naught" and "Micro-Aggressions" which combined, have clocked up 2.9 million YouTube views and 20 million streams on Spotify alone since release. Watch the video below:
Animals As Leaders Postpone Parrhesia Tour
Animals As Leaders Stream New Single 'Gordian Naught'
Animals As Leaders To Play Full Parrhesia Album On Tour
Animals As Leaders Returning With New Album and Share Video
Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip- Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover- more
Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced- Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'- Tom Petty- more
Jeff Beck Dead At 78- NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour- Eric Church- U2- Guns N' Roses and RHCP Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock TV- more
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Alice Cooper Announces Too Close For Comfort Tour
Rolling Stones Share 'Wild Horses' Video From GRRR Live!
Animals As Leaders Share 'Red Miso' Video as Parrhesia Goes Dobly Atmos
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman Premiering On St. Patrick's Day
All Time Low Announce Tell Me I'm Alive Album With New Video
Dierks Bentley Premieres 'Same Ol' Me' Video Details New Album
Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover