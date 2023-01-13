Chase Rice Rocks 'Way Down Yonder' On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

(EBM) Chase Rice brought a rousing rendition of "Way Down Yonder" to ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last night, Jan. 12, for the television debut of the outlaw anthem.
"Way down yonder where the outlaws wander / you can feel that thunder in your bones," he growled, painting a vivid picture of hardworking characters living beyond the confines of the law. The song and accompanying music video, shot in a single take as a time period piece at Fort Worth's Stockyards National Historic District, previews the new sound embodying Rice's next musical era.
Recorded during an immersive two-week period alongside producer Oscar Charles and a live band at his farm outside Nashville, Rice's forthcoming album I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell (out Feb. 10) was crafted using a makeshift recording environment in his living room to capture a pure, raw style unlike any of his previous studio projects.
The shift in setting suited the set of more vulnerable, personal music from the man Billboard celebrates as "having storytelling details tumble from his lips, his portraits created quickly and efficiently," with CMT noting, "the vocalist worked day in and day out to find the courage to knock down the wall he had kept up his entire career" and Taste of Country declaring, "over the last decade, few artists have come so far to find their true voice."
Viewers can catch Rice again on Thursday, Jan. 19 as he joins "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Check local listings for more details. Watch last night's performance below:
Chase Rice Takes 'I Hate Cowboys' To Good Morning America and Shares Video
Chase Rice Announces 'I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell' Album
Chase Rice Shares Western Themed 'Way Down Yonder' Video
Chase Rice Shares 'Key West & Colorado' Video
