Ville Valo Reveals Neon Noir To Celebrate Solo Album Release

Cover art

HIM star Ville Valo is celebrating the release of his debut solo album by sharing a music video for the title track of the effort, "Neon Noir".

The Finnish Love Metal pioneer had this to say, "I firmly believe 'Neon Noir' sprinkles some much-missed glitter all over modern day doom and gloom. It's 12 lessons in reckless abandon without spilling the red."

The "Neon Noir" album is now available via Heartagram Records, distributed by UMG/Spinefarm, in digital and physical formats. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

HIM's Ville Valo Returns With 'Loveletting'

News > Ville Valo