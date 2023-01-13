You Me At Six Stream New Song ':mydopamine:'

Album art

English rockers You Me At Six have released a brand new single called ":mydopamine:". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Truth Decay", which is set to hit stores on February 10th.

Frontman Josh Franceschi had this to say about the track, "Dopamine is the body's feel-good chemical, it's responsible for allowing you to have pleasure, satisfaction and motivation. This song is about someone being that for you, making you feel good, making you feel alive."

He said of the album, "The album generally is the band doing all the things that we as a band think we're good at and just embellishing them and finessing those ideas and just trying to do retrospective, quintessential YMAS but in 2022 and give that a new lease of life.

"For us we saw people around us, our peers, and some new blood coming through that were doing emo rock music again and we thought 'well we know how to do that and we want the world to know how we do it."

"Truth Decay" was recorded at Black Rock Studios in Santorini with producer Dan Austin, who previously worked with the band on VI and SUCKAPUNCH. Stream the new single below:

Related Stories

You Me At Six Share heartLESS Single

You Me At Six Share New Song 'Mixed Emotions' And Announce Album

You Me At Six Recruit Rou Reynolds For 'No Future? Yeah Right'

You Me At Six Deliver Deep Cuts Video

News > You Me At Six