Beneath My Feet Release One More Time Video

01-16-2023

Swedish metallers Beneath My Feet have released a music video for their brand new single, "One More Time". The track is the follow-up to their previous singles "Dig My Grave" and "Caught In A Hurricane".

They said of the new track, "'One More Time' is the third single from the upcoming album 'In Parts, Together'. It's a certified banger guaranteed to make the whole club get up and move their asses.

"On this track they channel the sort of energy you feel when you see someone cross the picket line or when the multinational book retailer you work at threatens to lay you off for unionizing. A f*** around and find out type beat." Watch the video below:

