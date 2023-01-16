Beneath My Feet Release One More Time Video

Swedish metallers Beneath My Feet have released a music video for their brand new single, "One More Time". The track is the follow-up to their previous singles "Dig My Grave" and "Caught In A Hurricane".
They said of the new track, "'One More Time' is the third single from the upcoming album 'In Parts, Together'. It's a certified banger guaranteed to make the whole club get up and move their asses.
"On this track they channel the sort of energy you feel when you see someone cross the picket line or when the multinational book retailer you work at threatens to lay you off for unionizing. A f*** around and find out type beat." Watch the video below:
Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025- Dave Grohl Comic- Sammy Hagar Follows Gut Not Money- Rolling Stones Classic Gets Country Makeover- more
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Robbie Bachman Dead At 69- David Lee Roth Shares Haitian Adventure On The Roth Show- more
Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip- Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover- more
Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced- Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'- Tom Petty- more
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Metallica's James Hetfield Warns Fans About Imposters
Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs
Singled Out: Johnnie Mikel's Fallen Angel
Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence Leading Chaos & Carnage Tour
Old Dominion Reveal 'Memory Lane' Sampler
Delain Release Moth To A Flame Video
The Songs of Bacharach & Costello Set For Release
Steve Vai Guests On Frank Zappa Alumni Mike Keneally's Celery