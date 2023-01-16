.

Blackmore's Night Share 25th Anniversary Mix Of 'Greensleeves'

Published January 16, 2023

(Atom Splitter) Blackmore's Night have released a brand new mix of their timeless interpretation of the classic "Greensleeves", which will appear on the 25th anniversary re-mixed edition of debut album "Shadow Of The Moon" (out March 10th via Earmusic.)

Hardly any musical piece in history has received as much attention from a wide variety of artists as the song "Greensleeves," which originally comes from the 16th century.

Without a doubt, the interpretation by Ritchie Blackmore and Candice Night is one of the most beautiful and well-known versions.

The song was originally released by Blackmore's Night on their 1997 debut album Shadow Of The Moon. The "25th Anniversary New Mix" of "Greensleeves" - available as digital single and lyric video - is another exciting foretaste of the highly anticipated 25th Anniversary Album Edition of Shadow Of The Moon, in stores worldwide on March 10, 2023.

The band's debut album was converted in HD audio from the original recording and has been fully remixed, allowing the performance to shine in its original glory. The album's iconic artwork has been refreshed and reworked in the course of the anniversary.

To fully celebrate the occasion, two Limited Black Vinyl LPs of Shadow Of The Moon (25th Anniversary Edition) will carry a "Golden Ticket": Two lucky fans will win an original and signed Fender Ritchie Blackmore Olympic White Stratocaster guitar.

What already excited fans in 1997 is now fascinating again with the 25th Anniversary Album Edition.

