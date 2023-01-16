Delain Release Moth To A Flame Video

Delain have released a music video for their new single, "Moth to a Flame". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Dark Waters", which will arrive on February 10th
Keyboardist, founder and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt had the following to say about the brand-new track, "I'm extremely proud of this song.
"It's one of the most upbeat songs on the album while also having the heaviest guitar riff, and Diana's vocals are outstanding! It's a killer combination that I think fans will love."
He said of the forthcoming record, "This album captures all elements Delain is known for - our distinctive heavy guitar riffs, massive orchestral parts, both heavy metal and pop vocals, rock opera vibes along with 80s synth sounds.
"In short, this is definitely a recognizable DELAIN album that contains classic 'Delain elements' while also moving forward with fresh influences." Watch the video below:
Delain Offshoot Dear Mother Stream New Song 'Satellite'
Former Delain Singer Charlotte Wessels Shares 'Soft Revolution'
Delain Release 'Ghost House Heart' Video
Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025- Dave Grohl Comic- Sammy Hagar Follows Gut Not Money- Rolling Stones Classic Gets Country Makeover- more
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Robbie Bachman Dead At 69- David Lee Roth Shares Haitian Adventure On The Roth Show- more
Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip- Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover- more
Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced- Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'- Tom Petty- more
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Metallica's James Hetfield Warns Fans About Imposters
Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs
Singled Out: Johnnie Mikel's Fallen Angel
Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence Leading Chaos & Carnage Tour
Old Dominion Reveal 'Memory Lane' Sampler
Delain Release Moth To A Flame Video
The Songs of Bacharach & Costello Set For Release
Steve Vai Guests On Frank Zappa Alumni Mike Keneally's Celery