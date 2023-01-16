.

Hail The Sun Release Mind Rider Video

Hail The Sun Photo Credit: Alex Bemis courtesy Equal Vision Records
(Equal Vision Records) Progressive alternative quintet Hail The Sun released their new single and video "Mind Rider". Their new single is their first release since critically acclaimed 2021 album New Age Filth.

The band has this to say about the message of their new song: "Temptation is all around us and can be magnified at various points of our life. Why does it feel so good to give into it, even when we know we shouldn't? Not sure it is ever worth it, but we live and learn based on our individual moral compasses."

"Mind Rider" is available now from Equal Vision Records. Hail The Sun is currently supporting The Sounds of Animals Fighting on tour. Watch the new video below:

