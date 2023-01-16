Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs

(Global Rescue) As travelers shrug off inflation and emerge from holiday travel disruptions, people are searching international trips in droves, according to a recent report.

Global Rescue conducted a survey of the world's most experienced travelers to identify a collection of the best travel songs to inspire trip-takers.

"Travel confidence is exploding in a positive direction. TSA data reflects traveler volumes pushing past pre-pandemic levels for the first time in more than two years. Call it revenge travel or make-up travel, the comeback to international travel is surging," said Dan Richards, CEO of Global Rescue, the world's leading provider of medical, security, evacuation and travel risk management services and a member of the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"People are gearing up for a return to travel after the pandemic pause. They are driving a significant rebound in travel activity and the Global Rescue survey revealed the Top 25 travel songs that inspire adventure, encourage exploration, and re-connect us with loved ones," Richards said.

Eddie Money's "Two Tickets to Paradise" was identified as the favorite travel song followed by:

Dancing Queen by ABBA

Ain't No Sunshine by Bill Withers

Caribbean Queen by Billie Ocean

Three Little Birds by Bob Marley

Saturday in the Park by Chicago

Teach Your Children by CSNY

Wagon Wheel by Darius Rucker

Already Gone by Eagles

Rocket Man by Elton John

Lose Yourself by Eminem

Autumn Leaves by Eric Clapton

Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra

I Got You (I Feel Good) by James Brown

Don't Stop Believin' by Journey

Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Nothing Else Matters by Metallica

Burn it to the Ground by Nickelback

I'm Leavin' on a Jet Plane by Peter, Paul and Mary

Timber by Pitbull

Bohemian Rapsody by Queen

Born to Be Wild by Steppenwolf

Don't You Worry About a Thing by Stevie Wonder

Burning Down the House by Talking Heads

Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison

The complete collection of The Global Rescue Top Travel Songs is available on Spotify here

