Singled Out: Devora's Bonesaw

Devora recently released her new single and music, "Bonesaw", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Bonesaw" is about a night in a motel room gone wrong, in a dark direction. It's a voyeuristic impression of the lines between romance and impulse being heavily blurred. The song opens with seemingly illusive pretty snapshots of an all-American day dream, but progressively turns morose and ends with a bonesaw left in the motel room sink. I used to read a lot of medical textbooks as a hobby and one of the surgical tools from the civil war era, the bonesaw, always intrigued me. I have a couple of vintage ones at home".



A lot of my songs take place in motel rooms. There's something really macabre and eerily "Temporary" about a motel room where, for essentially 24 hours, you can be whoever you want to be in that room sealed and removed from the outside world. It's like your own revolving set. What happens in that room stays in that room. A lot of serial killers have set up shop in motel rooms and I know I've definitely walked into some gnarly motel rooms where I've gotten hit with this feeling, like getting punched in the gut, where I've started to put the pieces together that something really messed up must have happened in this room... "Bonesaw" is all of the above.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about her new EP here

