Tesla Share Track From New Live Album

Bruce Henne | Published 02-16-2023

(hennemusic) Tesla is sharing the first preview of a new live album they will release later this year.

"Have something new for you to check out," says the band on social media, "check out a new lyric video for 'Time To Rock!' The audio portion is a live version that we recorded at Full Throttle Saloon this past summer at the Sturgis Rally. The song will be included on a new live album due out this summer called 'Full Throttle Live'. More details coming on the release in the coming months."

"Lyrically, the song sends a message of finding escape in the music from everyday struggles of the world," the group previously shared about the track. "Musically, the song harbors back to the band's roots with hard driving guitar riffs and pounding half time drum grooves."

"Time To Rock!" follows the 2021 single, "Cold Blue Steel", as the latest new music from Tesla, whose most recent studio album is 2019's "Shock."

Tesla launched their Time To Rock 2023 US tour in Texas in January; get more details and stream the lyric video for the live version of "Time To Rock" here.


hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

