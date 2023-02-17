KISS Stream 'Creatures Of The Night' From Rare 1984 Performance

(hennemusic) KISS is streaming a previously-unreleased live soundboard recording of "Creatures Of The Night" as a preview to the forthcoming package, "KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984."

Due April 7, the project captures a rare performance by the group's short-lived lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr, and guitarist Mark St. John in November 1984 at the Mid-Hudson Arena as part of the band's Animalize world tour.

The event marked the first full live appearance of St. John who, due to reactive arthritis, was virtually unable to perform and was replaced for all but two-and-a-half shows on the tour by Bruce Kulick; St. John died of a brain hemorrhage in 2007 at the age of 51.

KISS is scheduled to resume their End Of The Road farewell tour with a series of concerts in South America that will begin in April.

"Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984" will be available in multiple formats; get more details and stream "Creatures Of The Night" here.

